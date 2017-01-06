Ciara Drops $15 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Future

Ciara has dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against her son’s father Future. Find out why the pregnant singer decided to dismiss the case. Did Future settle?

Ciara dropped her $15 million defamation lawsuit against rapper Future, according to TMZ.

Ciara filed legal documents in Superior Court in Fulton County, GA which ended her case against Future. The lawsuit was triggered by a radio interview that Future gave, which he followed up with a number of tweets calling her a bad mother and a control freak.

“This b**ch got control problems … I gotta go through lawyers to see baby future … the fuckery for 15k a month.”

He told The Breakfast Club exactly how he felt about Russel Wilson’s involvement in his son’s life.

You don’t even bring a man around your son. You know this dude for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid?” he continued. “Who does that? Nobody does that.”

Future had also gone off on Ciara accusing her of using NFL player Russell Wilson and his baby son as a publicity stunt.

The case has been dismissed “with prejudice,” according to the court documents, which means that Ciara will not be able to refile.

Future apparently did not settle or pay a penny to Ciara in return for the dismissal.

However, based on the evidence, it would seem that the two celebrity parents have also reached an agreement on the custody of their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir.

Back in October, a judge ruled that the rapper’s string of defaming tweets was not evidence to prove that her career had been damaged by Future’s actions, according to Perez Hilton.

The definition of “defamation” is making a statement about another person publicly. The statement must be untrue and be something that will lower the reputation of the person it’s being said about in the eyes of others.

Ciara must not have been able to offer up any more evidence against Future. The reality is, it is a hard case to prove.

Insulting someone where there are no damages and there is not a likelihood of someone believing the statement is true is not defamation.

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

CIARA ‘PREGNANT WITH RUSSELL WILSON’S BABY’: IS SHE PURPOSELY HIDING BABY BUMP ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

CIARA FINALLY SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP DURING AMAS RED CARPET APPEARANCE

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON PREGNANCY NEWS: CIARA’S INSTAGRAM ‘SWEET’ PIC A MUST SEE

CIARA DROPS LIBEL CASE AGAINST FUTURE AMID PREGNANCY NEWS

Obviously, Ciara has moved on from her baby daddy. Ciara recently announced this week that she and her new husband Russell Wilson are expecting a child together.

Perhaps the dismissal was inspired by Ciara’s desire to completely move on from her past issues with Future before she has her next child.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are thrilled about her pregnancy—and so is baby Future! https://t.co/1lgIXDu6Ry pic.twitter.com/k8hq5qIVZi — E! News (@enews) October 26, 2016

Ciara posted a photograph of her surprisingly big belly on Instagram earlier this week.

Good Morning ???? A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Ciara also shared a sweet family moment of Russell and her son both giving kisses to the growing baby.

And Now We're Talking To #2017….❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Fans are speculating that Future has some new music project in the works. He dropped a few songs at the end of 2016 and then mysteriously deleted his Instagram account, according to Spin.

Ciara and Future were engaged in October 2013 and a few months later, Ciara announced that she was expecting a child with him.

In August of 2014, just four months after their son was born, Future and Ciara’s relationship had already fallen apart.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/ Stringer/Getty Images]