A Mom Sent Another Mom A Bill For $400 After Her Daughter’s Shoes Got Scuffed Up On Playdate

Every parent knows another parent who is entitled beyond all reason and sanity when it comes to their Little Precious (if you don’t know any parents like that, you’re probably that parent). But a U.K. mom has taken the concept of entitlement to levels not previously seen: she sent another mother a bill for $400 after her daughter’s shoes got scuffed up on a play date.

As Yahoo News reports, Sarah Bryan, mom of 3-year-old Isabella, sent the little lass to her (likely now former) friend Nicola’s house for a play date with Nicola’s daughter. As little children are wont to do, the girls played outside.

Also, as little children are likely to do, they roughhoused a little. At some point one of Isabella’s shoes sustained some “damage” in the form of a Sharpie mark on the toe.

If you’re thinking, “No big deal, kids’ clothes are meant to get dirty and roughed up. Why doesn’t she just go buy her new shoes?” you’d be right. But you’ve also never met Sarah Bryan, apparently. Bryan, you see, is a fashion designer. And she does not send her daughter out of the house in anything but the finest couture.

Speaking to The Sun, Bryan explained her daughter’s fashion sense.

“Isabella’s [clothes] are usually Spanish boutique stuff. She’s actually a model, so I keep her in nice clothes and shoes all the time. These boots are important for her modeling work because they match her outfits.”

And if you’re wondering what kind of mom sends her pre-schooler on play dates in fine couture, well, you don’t know much about Sarah Bryan. This isn’t the first time she’s made the news for being weird; as previously reported by the Inquisitr, in July 2016, Bryan took to Twitter to crowdsource her latest project. Specifically, she asked for donations of pubic hair.

Anyway, back to the shoes. An outraged Bryan sent the other mom a bill for the scuffed shoes. In a strongly-worded email, Bryan told the other mom that the cost of replacing her Little Precious’ shoes will be £325 (about $400).

“So Isabella has just come home from a play date with your child and I am disgusted to see her new Italian leather shoes are all scuffed and have a Sharpie mark on them. Below is the bill for replacing these because they can not be fixed these are fine Italian leather! As a designer I do not want my child to look anything less than pristine.”

Once the steam stopped coming out of her ears, the other mom, Nicola, did what everyone does these days when they get an undeserved (or perhaps even deserved) nasty note: she shared it on social media.

“She must have more money than sense if she’s going to pay that much for a pair of shoes for her daughter and then complain when they get ruined.”

The note started spreading around on social media and, as you expect, generated a lot of comments from shocked readers. The overwhelming majority asked, who sends their daughter out of the house in fine designer clothes? Or more importantly, who has the gall to send a bill for scuffed shoes at a playdate?

Sarah, for her part, isn’t backing down. She insists she’s in the right and is owed the £325.

“Nicola was in charge and she was looking after my child, so she’s responsible for the damage.”

And as for Nicola, she’s not paying. She calls the bill a “pile of nonsense.”

Needless to say, it appears as if the girls’ friendship is over.

[Featured Image by umarazak/Shutterstock]