Rita Ora Exudes Body Confidences, Admits She’s ‘Not Perfect’

Rita Ora looks like she exudes body confidence on social media. But the singer admits that she does not have the perfect body type, which makes her feel less than confident at times.

The 26-year-old songstress shared a sizzling photo of herself swimming half-naked on Thursday, Jan. 5. In the series of photos, Ora is seen rocking a white bra and, black underwear as she stood in the pool. Then in the second photo, Ora covered herself up as her bra was unhinged. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ora admitted to her fans that she had no idea when or where the photo was taken, reports The Sun.

Though she looks quite confident in the photo, the “Hot Right Now” singer admits she’s not as confident as she looks.

“Am I body confident? No,” she told Women’s Health UK. “Have I always felt that way, no. I didn’t feel great about myself in fact. I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body. As females, there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing.”

When she’s having one of her less than confident days, she just thinks about her fans, which usually brings a smile to her face. She also thinks about how important it is for her to be a role model for her fans.

“I remember that I’m not just doing this for myself and that there are 10.8 million people following me on my Instagram so I just have to suck it up and not be selfish on days where you feel like you just want to stay in or something. I take my position as a role model very seriously. I appreciate and admire doing it. No matter how corny it sounds I really do.”

Rita even asked the America’s Next Top Model bosses if she could recruit a fellow judge known for having an average body type.

“As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing,” she said. “That’s why I asked a plus-sized model, Ashley Graham, to be a judge on ANTM with me — because people need to see these norms on the TV and in the media.”

Ora mentioned that she’s all about girl power and sticking to her female counterparts these days. She wants to inspire every walk of life.

“The more you stick together, the more you create power,” she added. “It’s so important for me. It breaks my heart to think that some people don’t leave the house because of how they look.”

Rita spiced up social media yet again when she filmed herself taking a bath on her Snapchat account. She appeared to be naked in the bathtub aside from using the filter and wearing a few gold necklaces, according to the Daily Star. Rita simply captioned her bathtub selfie as “bath life” as she was heard serenading her fans in the flirtatious clip.

She managed to cover up her breasts and narrowly avoided accidently flashing her fans in the video. Fans could still make out Ora’s cleavage when she rotated the camera towards herself, however, she successfully managed to cover herself up with her knees. Ora also used the Snapchat flower crown filter which made her appear as if she was glowing. She also rocked pink lipstick and dark mascara despite the fact that she was taking a bath.

Clearly, Rita was feeling herself and looking confident in this Snapchat clip. And it’s likely that her fans were thankful for this saucy clip. Rita has been working hard on her second album while she’s set to appear on Fifty Shades Darker and fulfills her role as host and judge of the new season of America’s Next Top Model.

