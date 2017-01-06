Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Reportedly Participating In Weekly Visits With Their Father

Angelina Jolie’s children are spending time with their dad, Brad Pitt, every week — at least most of them.

While Jolie and Pitt remain at odds when it comes to their custody battle and ongoing divorce, a new report has revealed that the 53-year-old actor has been spending time on a weekly basis with his kids. That said, all of his visits have been supervised.

In court documents obtained by People Magazine on January 6, Angelina Jolie’s attorney, Laura Wasser, claims Pitt has seen his younger kids at least once each week since early October, with the children’s therapist present at each visit.

“The frequency and duration of these visits have been determined by the minor children’s therapist, who were put in place jointly by parties immediately after the Sept. 14 [plane] incident,” the court documents explained.

After Angelia Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, she and her children moved out of their family home in Los Feliz and into a home in Malibu. Meanwhile, rumors of possible child abuse at the hands of Pitt were shared online which ultimately resulted in Angelina Jolie being awarded temporary full physical custody of their kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

Although the custody arrangement between Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband could eventually change, Pitt is currently limited to weekly visits of “five hours each” and will continue on with the restricted scheduled through the end of this month.

“[Pitt]’s visits may increase at any time based on the therapists’ evaluation of each child’s feelings and progress,” the documents stated.

In Angelina Jolie’s court filing, it was noted that both she and Pitt agreed to a plan suggested by the Department of Children and Family Services in October. However, one month later, Pitt reportedly requested more time with his children. In turn, Angelina Jolie’s team “maintained that it was premature to end therapeutic monitoring only weeks after executing the Custody Stipulation” suggested by the Department of Children and Family Services.

A source close to the situation revealed that Angelina Jolie’s latest court documents reportedly proved that the actress has not been at all motivated to keep the details surrounding her young kids and their therapy sessions private.

“[Angelina Jolie] has not hesitated to reveal details about her children and their ongoing therapy and visitations, and further proves why Brad is now so grateful that documents will finally be sealed going forward,” the insider explained.

Following allegations of child abuse against Pitt, the FBI and Los Angeles’ Department of Children and Family Services opened cases against the actor but ultimately closed those cases without charging him with any crimes.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” the FBI said in a statement to People Magazine in November.

While the actor was cleared of all charges, the kids have stayed living with their mother in Malibu, and at this point, it is hard to say if and when that situation will change. That said, Pitt “has been very unhappy with the arrangement,” a source recently told the magazine. “He loves his kids and wants to spend more time with them.”

In recent weeks, Angelina Jolie and her children have been celebrating the holiday season together. In fact, just days ago, the children were seen with Angelina Jolie in Crested Butte, Colorado, where they rang in the New Year.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]