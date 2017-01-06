Charles Manson Too Risky For Surgery, Back To Prison?

Charles Manson is reportedly too weak to have potentially life-saving surgery for intestinal bleeding. Does this mean it’s back to prison for the 82-year-old?

Charles Manson was supposed to have surgery on Thursday for life-threatening internal bleeding, but doctors decided that he was too weak and that the surgery would be too risky, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the situation told reporters that Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital after a lesion in his intestines was found to be causing significant bleeding.

Manson was said to have initially refused the surgery upon arrival to the hospital. He later had a change of heart, however, it was then that doctors decided to refuse the surgery due to the risks.

For now, Charles Manson will remain in the hospital, as his condition is too serious to go back to prison. Doctors are trying to figure out what to do next with the 82-year-old.

According to People, the former cult leader had over 100 infractions in prison before he was hospitalized.

The serial killer is serving nine life sentences for the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people during a two-day killing spree in 1969.

An official at the California prison said that Manson is definitely “not a model prisoner.”

“He has had over 100 violations since he was incarcerated, which has been a very long time.”

Charles Manson’s most recent violations at Corcoran State Prison include getting caught with three contraband mobile phones, failing to provide a urine sample for random drug testing, possession of a weapon, assault, and threatening prison staff.

Retired Los Angeles County prosecutor Stephen Kay, who helped convict Charles Manson, said that he was a “nasty prisoner.”

“He threw hot coffee on a guard and spit on a guard’s face. He had a saw blade in the sole of a shoe. He was making little dolls, but they were like voodoo dolls of people, and he would stick needles in them hoping to injure the live person the doll was fashioned after. He said his main activity was making those dolls.”

Kay also mentioned that Manson specifically seemed to have it out for the female prison guards.

“He was especially nasty to the female guards. He never had any respect for women. Women were to be used.”

The former prosecutor recalled an incident where Charles got into an argument over religion with a Hare Krishna.

“They were in the model shop and Manson got into a religious argument with a Hare Krishna, and the Hare Krishna poured lighter fluid on him and lit him up.”

Charles Manson was eventually moved out of general population after he was at too much risk for being injured.

Back in 1982, prison guards were searching Charles Manson’s cell at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville and found a hacksaw blade, marijuana, and LSD, according to the Times.

Apparently, prison guards also discovered a nylon rope and a catalog indicating how to purchase a hot-air balloon, which officers believe might have been used to plan a prison escape.

Hopefully, the 82-year-old doesn’t have any tricks up his sleeve about pulling off an escape from the hospital, but then again, his intestines are bleeding out so, probably not.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]