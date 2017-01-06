Mia Khalifa: World’s Most Sought After Adult Actress Of 2016

Mia Khalifa has set another record on Pornhub. The 23-year-old Lebanese American adult star has won the title despite leaving the adult industry behind last year. Mia’s claim to fame was appearing in a video and having sex on camera while wearing a hijab.

Soon after the video was released, she became the most popular adult star on Pornhub, reports the Daily Star. Khalifa moved to the U.S. from Beirut in 2000. Khalifa received death threats from her native Lebanon when the video went viral on social media. She has remained vocal against people who shamed her for starring in adult movies. They claim that she has brought shame to Muslims and to the people of Lebanon.

“Women’s rights in Lebanon are a long way from begin taken seriously if a Lebanese-American porn star that no longer resides there can cause such an uproar,” Khalifa stated. “What I once boasted to people as being the most Westernized nation in the Middle East, I know see as a devastatingly archaic and oppressed.”

Despite quitting the adult industry just months after she starred in her first adult film, she is still the most sought after adult actress online. What’s helped boost Mia’s star is her social media platform. She mostly uses Twitter and Instagram to interact with her fans. She was crowned the queen of the adult search site after using data from more than two billion site visits across the globe.

Competing adult site, xHamster, also discovered some interesting search insights from their Year in Porn research. The date found that the most searched-for term was the word “mum” followed closely behind the other word “cucumber,” reports Indy100.com.

However, Khalifa still hasn’t dethroned Kim Kardashian as the United States most-searched star. Meanwhile, fellow adult star Lisa Ann rounded out the top three spot. Dr. Laurie Betito, sex therapist and author of Sex Bible for People Over 50 told Complex that 2016’s most popular search terms included Star Wars and Harley Quin. People are also interested in viewing adult entertainment that resembles reality.

“It appears that the trend is moving toward fantasy than reality,” Dr. Laurie said on Thursday, Jan. 5. “‘Generic’ porn is being replaced with fantasy specific or scenario specific scenes. Is this a result of boredom or curiosity? One thing is certain; the typical ‘in-out, in-out’ no longer satisfies the masses, who are clearly looking for something different.”

The Pornhub list also showed that the top three categories are lesbian, ebony, and teen. The most relative searches include “big booty Latina,” “big black dick,” and “ebony.” Southern states relatively spend more time on Pornhub than the rest of the country does. The state of Mississippi has an average visit length of over 11 minutes, closely topping Alabama with its average length of 10 minutes and 48 seconds.

Over the summer, Khalifa sat down for an exclusive interview with The Washington Post in which she explained her desire to leave the adult industry behind. She admits that her short-lived time with the industry was stemmed from her desire to rebel and act out in her young adult years.

“I guess it was my rebellious phase,” she said. “It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that.”

Mia has since moved from Florida to Texas. She wants to use her social media platform to promote her D.C. sports teams. In fact, Mia just scored her own sports column with FanSided just a few months ago. She explained to The Washington Post why she wants to focus on smaller platforms than ESPN or the Bleacher Report.

“To help them out, since I can,” she wrote. “My version of the ‘shop local’ movement.”

She also noted that being part of the Washington community “matters to me because it makes me feel like I’m closer to home,” she went on, “like I’m a part of something bigger than myself.”

