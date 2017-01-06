Esteban Santiago’s Photo From Naples And New Jersey: Shooter Killed 5 At Ft. Lauderdale Airport – Laptop Stopped One Bullet

Now that the name Esteban Santiago has been released as either the sole shooter or one of the shooters at Fort Lauderale’s Airport on Friday, January 6, the hunt is on for photos of Esteban — or for the correct social media pages related to Santiago, in order to determine a motive for the shooting. As seen on Twitter, there are plenty of accounts with the name Esteban Santiago. However, there are photos being published onto social media — with one man claimed to be Esteban being led away by police.

Twitter’s photo page is filling with photos that purport to be the 26-year-old Esteban, but they have not been confirmed.

The search for photos of Esteban has already led people to pontificate about his race and motives, with witnesses telling ABC that Santiago reportedly shouted that he wasn’t Jewish.

Strange: According to ABC, witness says gunman shouted "I'm not Jewish" repeatedly. — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) January 6, 2017

As seen in the below tweet from CBS News, Esteban has been identified as the 26-year-old shooter, with reports that Santiago is in custody — and rumors that Esteban himself was shot prior to being taken into custody were debunked during a later press conference. Santiago had a military ID, but authorities were still determining if Esteban’s military ID was valid or not.

As seen in the following photo from the Mirror UK, a photo of Esteban being taken away by authorities in Fort Lauderdale has been published, however, that photo of Santiago is very blurry and only shows him from behind, not Esteban’s face. According to the publication, Esteban was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt.

What we know about the Fort Lauderdale Airport suspect Esteban Santiago so far https://t.co/jF5TztqPQS — فهد باشا Pasha (@1Pas7a) January 6, 2017

The top photo above shows people in Fort Lauderdale as they stood outside on the tarmac at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale. There were criticisms about the panic that ensued in the wake of the shooting that caused people to run in many directions, without a system of evacuation that made it easy for people to figure out what to do in the midst of the tragedy. After people had been evacuated out onto the tarmac, certain people were let back inside, but before long unconfirmed reports of more shooting sent people back out onto the tarmac.

.@browardsheriff Scott Israel: Suspect was taken into custody w/o incident. pic.twitter.com/mSeluTPrcK — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Graphic videos like the ones below show what happened right after the shooting.

Warning: The below videos may be disturbing.

Video released from inside Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim area pic.twitter.com/QVfWnhhNiE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2017

Video from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where 9 people were shot and at least 1 dead. pic.twitter.com/qVVPT4KIvk — Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) January 6, 2017

Erik Whiteside got off of his plane and saw people running after the shooting, Erik told CNN, as he and his family hid behind luggage. The news network also reported that one man’s college friend was saved by a bullet hitting the laptop in his backpack. Other stories of a second shooter being bandied about were causing panic. Dwayne Dickerson was huddled in a supply closet with other people when he spoke with CNN, telling the news network that he jumped over a counter inside the airport when the shooting began. Dwayne said he tried to ask a Delta agent where the nearest exit was located, but Dickerson said the woman was frozen in fear.

A college friend was hit by shrapnel, and the laptop in his backpack on his back took a bullet.#StopTheMadness #StaySafeSteve https://t.co/mkN54E7elO — Lance Finney (@LMFinney) January 6, 2017

On Twitter, the name Esteban Santiago has gained nearly 9,000 tweets. On Facebook, Esteban’s name has more than 83,000 people talking — and at least one man with the same name is getting a load of comments on his Facebook account, with folks wondering if that is the same Santiago who was the Fort Lauderdale shooter. There are plenty of people with the same name as Esteban on Facebook, with fewer still that hail from Fort Lauderdale, though it hasn’t been confirmed if the shooter traveled to the airport from another location, or if Santiago was from Fort Lauderdale. The most recent reports claim Santiago may have lived in Naples but was originally from New Jersey.

FBI not giving details on shooter or weapons used. — Jorge Milian (@caneswatch) January 6, 2017

The shooting has brought up a debate over unsecured areas at airports. It has also brought up a debate about social media jumping on all the “Esteban Santiago” photos they can find prior to police confirming that the shooter wasn’t carrying a stolen ID or his own.

#FLL is currently closed and will be for an extended period of time. Please contact your airline about your flight https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

[Featured Image by NBC TV Local10/AP Images]