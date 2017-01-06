Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Chatting About Paris Robbery In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek [Video]

Kim Kardashian is seen in tears in a just-released promo clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Months before the premiere date of Season 13, E! Network released a trailer for the new season of the Kardashian and Jenner family’s reality show and in it, Kim Kardashian is seen chatting with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, about being robbed at gunpoint during a visit to Paris, France in October of last year.

According to a report by TMZ on January 6, Kim Kardashian appears to be ready to return to the spotlight and after sharing several images of her family, including husband Kanye West and their two children, 3-year-old daughter North West and 1-year-old son Saint West, on social media days ago, she is reportedly “cashing in” on her robbery and West’s meltdown.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in early October and several weeks later, in late November, her husband was hospitalized in Southern California after breaking down in the midst of his Saint Pablo Tour, which has since been canceled.

As the outlet explained, E! Network cameras weren’t rolling when Kim Kardashian was robbed of her multi-million dollar diamond ring and several other pieces of jewelry, but they did film scenes after the terrifying ordeal, which have revealed that Kardashian feared for her life as she was held at gunpoint by several masked men.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim Kardashian says in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 sneak peek. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

During the robbery, Kim Kardashian was reportedly bound and gagged by the yet-to-be-identified men, who stole her jewelry and escaped.

As the sneak peek continues, Kim Kardashian is seen in tears again as she reacts to news of West’s hospitalization.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” she cries into the phone.

“I think he really needs me, and I have to get home,” she then says.

At the time West was hospitalized last year, Kim Kardashian, her sisters and her mother, Kris Jenner, were in New York City to attend the Angel Ball. However, rather than go through with the appearance, Kim Kardashian quickly returned to Los Angeles to be with her ailing husband.

Kim Kardashian immediately flew home to Los Angeles after the incident took place and in the weeks that followed, she stayed silent on social media and did her best to go completely unnoticed in Los Angeles. As for West, he was seen at an art exhibit in December and also traveled to New York City to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

Although Kim Kardashian remained silent in regard to the details of her robbery until now, the network behind her family’s popular reality show spoke out just hours after the incident was confirmed.

“All of us at E! are incredibly thankful that Kim Kardashian West is safe, and we send her and her family our love and support,” the network said in a statement shared with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians was not filming at the time of the robbery. Our focus right now is entirely on Kim’s well-being.”

Kim Kardashian’s spokesperson, Ina Treciokas, also released a statement after the robbery, confirming that while the reality star was “badly shaken” by the incident, she was “physically unharmed.”

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, airing this March on the E! Network and check out the just-released trailer for the new season below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]