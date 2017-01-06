Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport Shooting Update: 5 Dead, Many Injured, Suspect ID’d, In Custody [Breaking]

The mass shooting at the Hollywood Airport in Fort Lauderdale ended with five people dead and many injured. Police have a suspect in custody.

Gunshots were fired at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport on Friday, leaving five people dead and at least eight injured, according to updated reports from CNN.

Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer was on-site during the shooting and tweeted out the following update.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Everyone was evacuated from the terminal, and people were running with fear, including TSA agents.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked.”

Fleischer provided an update and said that police were not letting people leave the airport.

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

At around 12:55 p.m. ET, calls to 911 came in of people frantically reporting the shooting, according to NBC News.

The shooting happened in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, according to police officials in Broward County.

Investigators have the suspect in custody and are currently trying to figure out the gunman’s motive for the mass shooting, law enforcement expert Jim Cavanaugh told reporters.

“You’re trying to understand, is this a one-off guy? Regardless of motive, is he alone, or is there something else? We hate to think that way, but that’s the requirement for police commanders — to think that way.”

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

In the aftermath of the mass shooting, news cameras crowded around the airport to capture firefighters and other emergency workers rushing to help people on the tarmac.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said agents were going to the scene to help state and local authorities.

Agencies on the scene include Fort Lauderdale Police, Hollywood Police, Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the TSA, the ATF, and the FBI. The Florida Highway Patrol is directing traffic.

Bob Foster told MSNBC that he was waiting for his flight on board a plane when the shooting began, and crews evacuated people as soon as they knew the coast was clear.

“We were told to hit the deck and we stayed there until we were given the green light to leave. Needless to say, everybody’s pretty shaken up.”

Flights are all suspended leaving and coming to Fort Lauderdale, which the airport told People is standard procedure during these types of emergencies.

In Florida, there have been 11 Active Shooter Preparedness Workshops, however, none of them were conducted in Ft. Lauderdale.

Flordia Governor Rick Scott said that he was on his way to the scene to be briefed by police, according to Twitter.

I am on my way to Fort Lauderdale International Airport to be briefed by law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 6, 2017

The Daily Beast reported that the shooter was identified as Esteban Santiago. This information was announced by Senator Bill Nelson who also said that the gunman had a military ID and handgun with him when he shot and killed several people, injuring even more.

Donald Trump just tweeted out that he will be monitoring the situation and that he had just spoken with Gov. Scott.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Staff/Getty Images]