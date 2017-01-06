‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Freaks Out About Dylan’s Whereabouts, Threatens To Blow Investigation Wide Open —-Sharon’s Prying Get Him Killed?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead during the week of January 9 on the CBS soap opera. The Young and the Restless viewers are anxiously awaiting Steve Burton’s exit from the CBS soap opera. It looks like the next few weeks leading up to his final scene will be action packed.

Dylan McAvoy left last week on a dangerous assignment. As the Young and the Restless fans saw, he wasn’t able to take his wallet, keys, phone or notify his loved ones he was leaving. Sharon (Sharon Case) knew Dylan was leaving but overcome with worry about her husband. She decides to bust into Paul’s (Doug Davidson) office and demand to know where Dylan is and when he will come home. The question is, will she get the answers she craves?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon will bust into Paul’s office and demand that someone gets Dylan on the phone, so she knows he is okay, reports the January 16 issue of Soap Opera Digest. The problem is she may not be able to get the answers she needs because only one person has been in contact with Dylan throughout his undercover assignment.

“Everyone is on pins and needles at this point,” explains the Young and the Restless executive producer, Mal Young.

“Paul, Kevin, and Christine sympathize with Sharon’s need to speak to her husband, but they are also dealing with the same strain of not being able to reach out to him or possibly sabotage the mission. To them, Dylan’s safety is paramount, and this may be their only chance to break up an extremely dangerous drug ring.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Christine (Lauralee Bell) tries to calm Sharon down, but she isn’t interested. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon is only interested in Dylan’s safety. They have lost so much this year; she can’t fathom losing him too.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sharon begs Christine and Paul to set up a time that she can talk to Dylan safely. They tell her they cannot do that because it would compromise the case and could put Dylan in harm’s way.The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that things go from bad to worse when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) lets it slip out that he speaks with Dylan almost daily on a burner phone. This little tidbit sends Sharon in a tailspin knowing that Kevin is communicating with her husband and she cannot speak to him for a few moments just to make sure he is okay.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Christine will tell Sharon that she already compromised the case when she told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Dylan was sent away on an undercover case, which could put him in danger.

“Sharon realizes that the people who hold Dylan’s safety haven’t been honest with her or trust her with his safety, ” Young revealed.

“Sharon’s nerves are at an end, and Christine’s comment makes her feel as if she not only a threat to Dylan, but like they view her as a child. She has to be content with waiting without knowing anything about his safety.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon tells them she will go home and wait, but they worry that she may have another plan in mind. Paul knows that Sharon has never been one to back down and allow them to do their job, so her comment made him feel very uneasy.

“This only amps up her her feeling of isolation and causes her to lash out — and possibly in ways that not only affect her but Dylan’s mission, as well.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that what Sharon does next will send shockwaves throughout Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Sharon will compromise Dylan’s assignment? Is it possible that her actions can get Dylan killed while he is deep undercover?

