Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Shares Revealing Bikini Pics From Tropical Vacation

Ashley Graham wants the world to know she looks amazing in a two-piece. The plus-size fashion model took to Instagram on Friday to share some bikini shots from her tropical vacation.

Graham has been flooding her account with gorgeous photos of her bikini body as she and husband Justin Ervin enjoy their stay in Seychelles. She puts her figure on display in most of the photos as she lounges near the beach, showers outside, and poses for her photographer husband. The 28-year-old is simply stunning in the handful of photos she posted for her 2.9 million followers to enjoy.

Ashley started off the week by posting a makeup-free photo as she smiled for the camera. She captioned it “all smiles day one of 2017” as she started her year off right. She quickly followed it up with a shot of her lying near a pool with her back to the camera as she posed topless in nothing but bikini bottoms.

The photo received over 140,000 likes as fans left comments of support.

“I can’t with this! You’re giving me too much life and envy right now.”

But the photo proved to be one of the less racy shots as Graham continued to share images from her trip. She posted a shot of her using an outdoor shower as she stood nude while giving the camera an ample view of her busty chest. Graham’s female fans weighed in on the risque image saying the model gives them inspiration.

“So being in my 40’s I’m thinking on trying modelling (sic) this late in game.. You inspired me.”

Of course, being a bikini lover, Ashley had plenty more to show fans. She posted an artistic shot of her enjoying the view as she put her curvy backside on display. Ashley poses for the camera as she flaunts her bodacious figure that fans have come to love and respect.

Just a few hours later, Graham shared a sexy look at her tropical style while soaking up the sun in a black bikini. She poses with the ties undone for the ultimate tease as she laughs and states that a permanent vacation sounds good.

“I’m thinking permit [sic] vacation sounds like a good idea!”

Her fans had plenty to say about the sexy shot as comments ranged from “marry me” to “you’re radiant.”

Graham added a few more shots before the end of her trip, including one while lounging poolside in the same black two-piece. She ended the sexy Instagram posts with a shot of several Polaroids from the vacation showing her in multiple swimsuits while she frolicked with her husband.

“An amazing time had thanks to Six Senses Seychelles! Feeling renewed, refreshed and ready for the world!”

Daily Mail also reported on Graham’s beautiful vacation and amazing bikini body as the site stated she showed major under-boob in a curve-flaunting bikini.

“She’s never been one to shy away from displaying her womanly curves. And Ashley Graham was back to her flesh flaunting tricks as she showcased some major underboob in a racy Instagram on Friday.”

The article goes in-depth when it comes to describing Ashley’s sexy beach style that fans can’t seem to get enough of as the model flaunts her figure.

“Full of glee in the sun-soaked snap, she cheekily left her halterneck bikini top untied at the back, holding its strings in her hands while her swimwear draped over her buxom bust, displaying copious amounts of side and underboob for all her followers to see.”

Indeed, Graham does seem to enjoy giving her fans and followers a show when it comes to displaying her curvy figure in the least amount of clothing possible.

