Kim Burrell’s Facebook Page Removed Amid Firestorm Of Backlash From Sermon [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chris Featherstone and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It is quite interesting that Kim Burrell is being treated so harshly for what she is called to do as a minister. She has made it very clear that her goal was to not condemn homosexuals to hell but to speak to the spirit of the matter, which could have a byproduct of offending people. As a result of a 2:20 clip of Burrell speaking to her church, Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, Texas, the homosexual community – and their advocates – have taken a stand on her comments during this sermon (h/t the Blaze).

“Anybody in this room who feels the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you. I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused a stain on the body of Christ.”

From this, the headline of “Kim Burrell Bashes Homosexuals Implies They Will Die In 2017” surfaced, causing outrage in the LGBT community to outrage, and some Christians criticized the delivery. Burrell went on to post two Facebook videos about the situation, and that she is called by God to preach the gospel to everyone, including herself. She also stated that although she loves everyone, she does not apologize for what she said.

For taking her stance, Burrell was then banned from appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to sing her new single with Pharrell Williams, “I See a Victory.” Ellen spoke with Williams about why Burrell was not allowed the show, stating that she did not feel that giving her a platform was acceptable after those remarks were made.

Williams gave his thoughts on the matter (h/t Billboard).

“We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world, and it only works with inclusion and empathy.”

Interestingly, if “inclusion” and “empathy” was on full display, Burrell would have been on the show.

The inclusion and empathy also do not apply to her living as well, at least from a financial perspective. Shortly after Burrell was not allowed to appear on Ellen, her radio show was also canceled. Rolling Stone reported that her Bridging the Gap radio show, which premiered last June on the Texas Southern University radio station KTSU, is now no longer. The university announced through a statement that the “Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” per ABC13.

Now, it looks as if things are getting worse.

Burrell’s primary Facebook page has now been removed without explanation.

Her Facebook Live videos of her response to the LGBT community following her sermon reads, “This Facebook post is no longer available. It may have been removed or the privacy settings of the post may have changed.”

In addition, her Twitter page has been idle since December 27.

The message that this gives society as a whole is quite puzzling. As a result of a pastor preaching to her congregation about an issue that concerns her regarding the church, an amateur video was posted, which not only caused others to bash her (while accusing her of bashing) but put her in a compromising position financially.

The true question is, after all of this is said and done, who wins? Does the LGBT community revel at her penalties for her remarks made? Does the Christian community find satisfaction in their accusation of her delivery?

At the end of the day, if a ban from a television show, cancellation of her radio show, and removal of her Facebook page is the punishment for a pastor preaching to her congregation, maybe we should redefine the word “tolerant.”

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]