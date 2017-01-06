Shooting At Ft. Lauderdale International Airport In Florida Reported [Breaking News]

There has been a shooting on Friday at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, the International Business Times are reporting, and different media sources and tweets have confirmed this. Five people have been shot dead and nine people were injured in the shooting, according to reports from People.

NBC News’ Brad Jaffy said previously that there were nine shot at the time that he tweeted his message and that the shooter was then in custody, according to law enforcement officials.

NBC NEWS: 9 people shot, 1 dead at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; shooter is in custody, law enforcement sources say — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 6, 2017

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted, “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.” Fleischer has also said at the time that there was one shooter and five victims involved.

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Other people have been tweeting about the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport shooting on Friday, with one poster saying that passengers were all forced to get back on the plane that they had been traveling on, according to news at RT.

“Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane.”

Some have been reporting that people were seen running at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport after hearing shots fired.

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — LisaMaret (@LisaMaret) January 6, 2017

