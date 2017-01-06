6 Injured, Multiple Dead At Ft. Lauderdale International Airport Shooting [Breaking News]

There has been a shooting on Friday at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport in Florida, the International Business Times are reporting, and different media sources and tweets have confirmed this. Multiple people have been shot dead and six have been injured, according to Fox News. The Ft. Lauderdale International airport is 25 miles north of Miami.

NBC News’ Brad Jaffy said previously that there were nine shot at the time that he tweeted his message and that the shooter was then in custody, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooting incident is alleged to have started at 1 p.m. EST at a baggage claim that is located in Terminal 2 of the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. As chaos after the shooting ensued, cameras which were outside of the airport showed firefighters and emergency services, along with many passengers, standing outside on the tarmac. NBC report that while the Federal Aviation Administration were not ordering an official ground stop outside of the airport, officials were refusing to let anybody go inside for safety reasons.

CBS Miami said a traveler named Ben was attempting to catch a shuttle as the shooting occurred.

“People yelling, people screaming, everyone in a big pack just running as far as possible away from the shots. Our bus driver wasn’t sure what was going on, he was asking, ‘What’s happening? What’s going on?’ But no one was answering because everyone was in a rush to get safe.”

Earlier tweets that were occurring right after the shooting included former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who tweeted, “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.” Fleischer has also said at the time that there was one shooter and five victims involved.

Other people have been tweeting about the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport shooting on Friday, with one poster saying that passengers were all forced to get back on the plane that they had been traveling on, according to news at RT.

“Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane.”

Some have been reporting that people were seen running at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport after hearing shots fired.

Airport officials have said that services at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport are all temporarily suspended.

More news will be reported as more becomes available.