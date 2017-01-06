Best Movies On Netflix: Eight Must-Watch Documentaries—‘Being George Clooney,’ ‘Atari: Game Over,’ And More

Not all of the best movies on Netflix are fictional productions; some of the most compelling titles on Netflix are documentaries. So whether you are in the mood to laugh out loud with a film like Electric Boogaloo or watch a story about corporate corruption, some of the best documentary movies on Netflix are perfect for any mood.

Atari: Game Over

Originally aired on Xbox Video, Ernest Cline (Ready Player One) is featured in this documentary about the famous E.T. Atari Game (often referred to as the worst video game ever made). Legend has it that because of low sales and it being panned so badly, that thousands of copies of the game are buried in a landfill in New Mexico. This film covers pop culture and video games of the ’80s, as well as the excavation of the landfill to see if the urban legend was true.

Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films

This is one of the most entertaining films on Netflix, and it tells an unbelievable story of two men and the legendary movies that they made: Over the Top, Breakin’, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, Bloodsport, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, and so many more. If you like cheesy movies from the Decade of Excess, then you will thoroughly enjoy this gem.

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Backed by a stellar soundtrack, this remains one of the most popular documentary movies on Netflix. Similar to how The Big Short introduced humor to the story behind the Housing Crisis, this film interjects plenty of laughs in between all of the stories that are certain to infuriate most viewers.

Something Ventured

From Atari to Google, Something Ventured is about the world’s most innovative companies and how they were backed by venture capitalists. That description may sound a little dry, but you don’t have to be into tech or Silicon Valley to enjoy this documentary on Netflix.

Team Foxcatcher

This Netflix original covers the famous story of millionaire John du Pont and the murder of wrestler Dave Schultz. The film received rave reviews from critics, and Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Jon Greenhalgh directed this documentary chronicling the downfall of wealthy wrestling benefactor John du Pont, who opened a training facility for the U.S. Olympic wrestling team at his estate, Foxcatcher Farm. The film uses previously unreleased home videos in order to create a portrait of a deeply troubled man whose obsessions ended in tragedy.”

Being George Clooney

This is an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at actors from all over the world who supply the voice of George Clooney in dubbed versions of his movies. This is a fascinating look at the world of voice acting and the art of dubbing.

The Ressurection of Jake “The Snake” Roberts

You don’t have to be a fan of the WWF (currently WWE) in the 1980s to be inspired by Jake Roberts’ story. But if you are a fan of professional wrestling, then this is a must-watch film. This is a story about a man who is fighting his past demons and trying to reclaim his life and family.

Orion: The Man Who Would Be King

After Elvis passed away in 1977 a mysterious masked man emerged with the voice of Presley himself; thousands believed that Elvis was truly behind that mask. Orion got rave reviews among critics and audiences alike, and The New York Times describes one of the most fascinating documentary movies on Netflix.

“Mr. Ellis longed for stardom, but he was either the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time, or the opposite of that. He was a few years younger than Presley and arrived too late to sound like anything but an imitator. Yet Presley’s death in 1977, and the coincidental release that same year of a novel, ‘Orion,’ by Gail Brewer-Giorgio, about a singer who faked his own death, conspired to make Mr. Ellis an enigmatic star after all.”

