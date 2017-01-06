Steam Compatible Controllers Expanding: Soon PC Gamers Can Use Console Input Devices With All Games

Steam compatible controllers are growing more diverse and versatile with time. The latest client update will soon allow all of the service’s games to map to an Xbox controller, and possibly others.

Combine this with last year’s update allowing the use of the DualShock 4 (PS4 controller) on compatible titles, and the bridge between consoles and PC is growing shorter. Of course, later this year, Microsoft is planning to release Project Scorpio, a fully 4K capable version of the Xbox One made to support the Oculus Rift, a peripheral with extremely high specifications only high-end gaming PCs currently have.

Keep it in mind that virtual reality headsets may be a long way from being practical enough for a mainstream audience. However, the peripheral has paved the way for higher resolutions on video game consoles. Currently, the Xbox One S and PS4 Pro both upscale games to nearly 4K, but not quite.

The controllers are a much more proven addition to PC titles, giving more freedom to gamers who want to play Watch Dogs 2 and Overwatch on their PC. Steam-compatible controllers help bridge the gap and make PC titles more accessible to those of us who only know how to use the keyboard for typing.

Of course, for years you could use the Xbox 360 controller to play PC games even purchased in disc format. Various MAME and console emulator ROMs could also use them as long as you took the time to map out the buttons and what they do. Even the fighting game emulator MUGEN could be played with a controller.

However, some games might not be so controller friendly. Fans of various real-time strategy titles like Age of Empires and StarCraft II might find controllers to be cumbersome. Nearly every command in games like those can be mapped to specific keys to cut down on response time and help dominate the game.

For an example of how limiting a controller can be, the DualShock 4 has 16 buttons if you count the control pad. That is nothing compared to the numerical and alphabet keys combined with Shift, Alt, Enter — you get the idea. A keyboard just has more input possibilities.

This isn’t always the case, though, as Command and Conquer has seen some success on consoles (possibly due to console compatible keyboard and mouse combos). StarCraft even had a port on the Nintendo 64, even though the controls were a tad confusing and the game lagged hard when too much was going on at once.

It is possible to take commands for RTS titles and map only the functions you use to a controller, but it’s still a bit like learning to ride a bicycle using only your hands.

The addition of Steam compatible controllers to the list, and all games being given the option, could also be an indication that Valve has learned their lesson about consoles. The Steam machine, which was released in November of 2015, barely made a dent in PS4 and Xbox One sales, and it could be due to the limiting number of buttons available, as well the overall price of a console which basically defeated the purpose of a PC.

Most PC gamers have the option of swapping out the innards for a more powerful system capable of handling the latest titles, so a console limiting that option likely turned a lot of gamers off.

According to Game Rant, the upcoming Steam client update will also add support for third-party PS4 peripherals like fight sticks for those craving a more arcade-level experience with Ultra Street Fighter IV and Mortal Kombat X.

Valve hasn’t revealed an official final release date for the latest Steam client patch, but it could be an exciting time for PC gamers looking for a console-like experience.

