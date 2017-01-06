Kendall Jenner Admits To Painting Her Room A Certain Shade To Suppress Her Appetite

Kendall Jenner is sharing some of her secrets about how she stays so thin. The 21-year-old model admitted the new color in her living room is designed to help her stay calm and eat less.

Apparently, even Kendall needs a little help when it comes to controlling her appetite, and she’s picked the perfect shade of pink to do the job. Called Baker-Miller Pink, the hue is scientifically proven to suppress the appetite. So how did Kendall find such a shade? Elle shared the story as Jenner was in search of the perfect paint for her new home. The site quoted her blog post as she explained the little trick to her fans.

“I decided to paint it [my living room wall] pink because while I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the ‘Human Condition’ exhibition at a former hospital in LA.”

There was an experiment back in the ’80s that proved the Baker-Miller Pink shade had a calming and appetite-suppressing effect on people. A report details the “physiological effect” of the color, which supports everything the young model wrote in her blog post, titled “The Story Behind My Pink Wall!”

“It is hypothesized that a newly discovered color, Baker-Miller Pink, has a measurable and predictable effect on reducing physiological variables associated with aggression in subjects of normal intelligence.”

Elle continued to quote Kenny as she tells fans about the exact moment she realized she found the color she had been searching for all along.

“They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’ I then found someone to paint the room and now I’m loving it!”

Jenner first posted a photo to Instagram of the wall in question, showing fans the subdued shade of pink. She captioned the photo “Kenny’s pink xmas” as she displayed her snow flocked Christmas tree in front of the calming color. In fact, some sources have even suggested Baker-Miller Pink may be used in jails as a way to keep prisoners calm. Not to compare Kendall to rowdy prisoners, though.

“One of the most interesting examples of color effects is Baker-Miller Pink – R:255, G:145, B:175. Also known as ‘Drunk tank pink,’ this color has been used to calm violent prisoners in jails.”

Of course, it also may surprise fans that Kendall needed to paint a wall in order to help her maintain her weight by eating less. Fans were a bit taken aback to find the already-thin Jenner looking for ways to suppress her appetite. Harper’s Bazaar shared the story on its Facebook on Thursday, and commenters sounded off as they claimed Kendall was sending a bad message to her fans by claiming she wanted to eat less.

A couple of Facebook users discussed the issue as they debated why Kendall would feel the need to literally change the color of her living room in order to influence her appetite.

“Why? Cuz she’s like really fat or what?!” “Well she might want to conserve her current weight.” “Well, you can do that by having a healthy lifestyle, not by not eating. That’s not a cool message to send out.”

Another user stated that reporting on Kendall’s appetite suppressing wall was socially irresponsible.

“HB. Y’all. This is very socially irresponsible reporting”

Yet still, fans couldn’t seem to get over Kendall’s pink wall of choice as they called it “bogus.”

“Seriously? Gross everyone is gonna paint the wall pink now after this bogus article”

Others joked around that they are now going to paint their walls Baker-Miller Pink in hopes of suppressing their appetites as well.

“This is what i have to do? paint my fricken walls? LOL”

So far, Instagram has only a couple hundred tagged posts featuring the pink shade, but that may change as fans hear of Kendall’s latest diet plan.

