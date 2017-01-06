‘Goblin’ K-Drama Ep 11 Review, Ep 12 Preview: Reaper, Sunny’s Story Gets More Screen Time As Lead Couple’s Tale Stagnates

With Goblin Ep 11, the popular K-drama has begun heading towards its final act, with only five episodes remaining before it concludes its run. Ep 11 answered numerous questions about the series’ secondary couple, as it was fully confirmed that Sunny was the reincarnation of Kim Shin’s sister from 900 years ago. As the plot and the characters of the drama mature, however, numerous fans have noted that the romance between the secondary leads is slowly developing into a more compelling tale than that of the K-drama’s main characters.

Over the course of Episode 11, further information on the past of the King and Queen were revealed. Numerous notable scenes were featured, including moments with the Grim Reaper being a tormented royalty in the past, and the Goblin himself acting like an overprotective brother over Sunny and Reaper’s romance. Overall, Goblin Ep 11 gave K-drama fans exactly what they need in order to get fully invested in the story of the series’ secondary leads, and it paid off well.

In a lot of ways, the South Korean drama benefitted greatly from bringing the story of the secondary leads into the limelight. Since the first episode, K-drama fans have noted that Goblin primarily explored the developing romance between Kim Shin and Eun-Tak, and while this is appropriate considering that the two characters are the series’ main leads, many have also stated that Goblin would have been a lot better if it was a bit more balanced in terms of character development.

With Goblin Ep 11, this is exactly what happened, as the tale of Kim Shin and Eun-Tak almost took a backseat in order to fully give ample screen time to the development of Reaper and Sunny’s romance. What was rather interesting, however, was that once the secondary leads’ tale was fleshed out, numerous fans noted that Grim and Sunny’s story has become a lot more compelling than the Goblin and his Bride’s tale. Some K-drama fans have taken the argument even further, stating that the series would have been a lot better if the Reaper and Sunny were the main leads instead.

In a lot of ways, much of the fans’ issues with the main couple in Goblin stem from the character of Eun-Tak, who is portrayed in the series as a feisty 19-year-old with a traumatic past. While the background of the character was very well received by the drama’s fans, many have taken issue with the fact that when she is with Kim Shin, she acts like a completely spoiled, whiny little girl. Kim Shin, Grim Reaper and Sunny’s story has a lot of depth, with each of the three characters having roots in the past. Thus, there were numerous times over the course of the series when Eun-Tak’s childishness and tantrums appeared very out of place.

This is not all, however, as the Goblin’s bride also seems to be the lone character that is not maturing at all in the series. Since meeting the Kim Shin for the first time, she has, for the most part, remained the same person. This stands in stark contrast with Kim Shin himself, who began struggling with the dilemma of life and death early on in the series. Overall, fans of the series have remarked that at this point in the story, the weakest link in the plot is Eun-Tak’s character, and the fact that she is one of the main leads is not doing the K-drama any favors.

The ending of Goblin Ep 11 teased more interesting events that are waiting to unfold in Ep 12. In the brief Goblin Ep 12 preview, numerous K-drama fans noted that the atmosphere of the series seems to have changed significantly, with the K-drama seemingly adopting a darker plot. The Ep 12 preview featured Eunuch Park, who was no less than terrifying as a missing soul, seemingly encountering Kim Shin. Apart from this, the preview also featured the Grim Reaper and Sunny, who were shown to be both in tears. If the scenes in the teaser are any indication, it appears that Goblin Ep 12 would be pushing the K-drama’s plot significantly forward.

While Goblin might have deteriorated somewhat over the course of its run as a result of its relatively weak female lead, the story of the other primary characters is something that K-drama fans still find compelling enough to invest in. After all, the grand story of Goblin lies in its characters as they deal with the ghosts of the past as they live in the present day. The K-drama is already doing this very well with the story of Kim Shin, Grim Reaper and Sunny. If Goblin could just allow Eun-Tak’s character to catch up with her fellow leads, the series would no doubt become a lot more solid and well-rounded.

