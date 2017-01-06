Jamie Foxx New Movie: Jamie Foxx Chats With Michelle Monaghan In New ‘Sleepless’ Clip [Video]

Jamie Foxx’s new movie, Sleepless, is scheduled to reach theaters on January 13. According to Movieweb, the original release date was meant to be February 24, but it was later announced that the release date would be moving up a full six weeks.

Though the release of the movie may not be until next weekend, in the meantime, a new clip has just been released to help pass the time. In the new clip, Jamie Foxx is seen chatting with Michelle Monaghan. In the clip, which runs for a total of 53 seconds, Foxx and Monaghan’s characters are seen meeting at a crime scene.

In a conversation that may not exactly strike one as being overly cordial, Monaghan’s character appears to refuse Foxx’s offer to to shake hands. However, Monaghan and Foxx ultimately introduce themselves as Jennifer Bryant and Vincent Downs, respectively.As Movieweb also explains, Downs is an undercover police officer in Las Vegas, and Bryant is with Internal Affairs.

Bryant, who also points out her partner in the clip, chats briefly with Downs. Later, they ask each other about their fresh scars, and Downs offers to get ice for both of them.

According to Movieweb, Foxx’s new movie, which is a project of Open Road Films, happens to be a remake of Nuit Blanche, a French film that was released in 2011. When typed into Google Translate, Nuit Blanche translates to “Sleepless Night,” which the film is sometimes referred to as well.

According to iMDB, the screenplay for Sleepless was done by Andrea Berloff, and it was directed by Baran bo Odar. According to Variety, Berloff and co-writer Jonathan Herman were recently nominated for an Academy Award for their work on Straight Outta Compton. Odar, who was born in Switzerland, is known for his work on German films, such as Who Am I. According to Movieweb, Sleepless will mark Odar’s first American film.

From the sound of it, it appears as though Foxx’s new movie has all of the hallmarks of a typical, fast-paced action thriller that aims to keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats. Per Sleeplessmovie.com, Downs is not only an undercover agent in the story, but he also finds himself “caught in a high-stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground.”

The plot of the movie centers around Downs’ son being taken in the aftermath of a job going bad. Over the course of a single night, Downs will find himself racing against time and other obstacles while trying to save his son.

“When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.”

A well-known and popular talent, the 49-year-old Foxx’s new movie adds to a resume that now spans more than two decades. Foxx made his acting debut back in the early 1990s, appearing in shows such as In Living Color and Roc. More recently, he has starred in successful movies such as Ray, Django Unchained, and White House Down. Foxx will also star in Baby Driver this year, a film that is scheduled for late summer, according to iMDB.

Foxx’s co-star, Michelle Monaghan, who has starred in movies such as Gone Baby Gone and Source Code, has certainly played a few memorable roles as well. Most recently, TV and movie fans might remember her character of Maggie Hart, the wife of Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), in the first season of HBO’s hit series True Detective.

Monaghan will also appear in another highly-anticipated upcoming movie in Patriots Day. The movie Patriots Day, which comes from director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Battleship, Lone Survivor), recounts the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy and the subsequent manhunt.

According to Boston.com, in Patriots Day, Monaghan will star as Carol Saunders, the wife of Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg). Patriots Day, which also stars John Goodman, will be released the same day as Sleepless.

In addition to Foxx and Monaghan, Sleepless will feature a few other recognizable names as well, including, but not limited to, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union and rapper T.I. The movie runs 95 minutes and is rated R, according to iMDB.

If you are a fan of the action and/or crime genre, Jamie Foxx’s new movie sounds like it might be for you.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]