Is Kendall Jenner Dating Chandler Parsons After ASAP Rocky And Jordan Clarkson Rumors?

Kendall Jenner has just thrown another man onto the list of her potential boyfriends.

Following months of rumors regarding her possible romances with the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, and ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner has been spotted out and about with Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons.

According to a TMZ report on January 4, Kendall Jenner and her longtime friend and fellow model Hailey Baldwin were spotted sitting in the front row of a Grizzlies game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and after the show, Jenner and Parsons reportedly enjoyed a dinner date at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

Following her reported dinner date, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin met up with Parsons at Delilah and later paid a visit to 1 OAK.

Earlier in the week, Kendall Jenner and Chandler Parsons were reportedly seen together at a Bentley dealership in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner and Chandler Parsons were first linked to one another in 2014, prior to his year-long romance with model Toni Garn. At the time, it was reported that the professional athlete had turned down a role on a dating series in order to spend time with Jenner.

“Chandler was just about to start filming a series similar to The Bachelor,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He was going to be introduced to a group of gorgeous women in hopes of being fixed up with the girl of his dreams. But before the cameras had a chance to roll, he’s pulled out of the show.”

“[Kendall Jenner] couldn’t stand the thought of Chandler kissing another girl, even if it might be just for the cameras. So Parsons backed out of the show,” the source added.

The Daily Mail also revealed that Kendall Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, was completely on board with the alleged romance and impressed with not only his good looks but also his promising career in basketball.

According to a second report at the time, Kendall Jenner and Chandler Parsons first hit it off while having dinner with friends at STK in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner and Chandler had “immediate chemistry,” the source told E! News. “She was laughing, smiling and they seemed to be having great conversation with each other.”

The eyewitness added that Kendall Jenner and Chandler Parsons “were chatting and flirting” throughout their meal.

While Kendall Jenner and Chandler Parsons were believed to have dated for a while years ago, their time together ultimately ceased, and now, years later, they may be back where they started.

As speculation continues to grow in regard to what may be going on between Kendall Jenner and the athlete, fans are also wondering what is going on between Jenner and her other rumored flames, Jordan Clarkson and ASAP Rocky.

Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were first linked to one another in March of last year, and one month later, they added fuel to the rumors with a joint appearance at the Coachella Music Festival. Months later, Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky stepped out together in Paris, France, where they enjoyed a meal together and were photographed walking around town. As the year continued, so did Jenner’s relationships with both men. In addition to dinner dates with ASAP Rocky, Kendall Jenner was frequently seen spending time with Clarkson and was often in attendance during his games with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kendall Jenner and her family are expected to return to the E! Network for a 13th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians sometime later this year, but a premiere date for the upcoming season has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Todd Williamson/Getty Images]