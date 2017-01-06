Designer Stefano Gabbana Says ‘Don’t Call Me Gay!’ Defends Praise Of Melania Trump

There were already people calling out the Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana for reasons such as other anti-gay comments and racist accusations, and now Gabbana is essentially saying if people don’t like the things he says or does, they shouldn’t wear his clothing. This latest chapter started when the Dolce & Gabbana designer went on social media to flatter, and some are saying, kiss up to the incoming first lady, Melania Trump.

As a former model, Melania Trump is the perfect canvas for an designer to use to show and advertise their clothing, says the Inquisitr. Throughout the campaign and the debates, Melania Trump showed up wearing designer clothing, including a Gucci hot-pink blouse described as a “Pussy Bow Blouse” by the Saks Fifth Avenue catalog. But now, Melania Trump is caught in the middle of her husband, who is perceived as anti-LGBT and some of her favorite designers, many of whom are homosexual. Supporters of LGBT causes are calling out those who seem to be allies of Trumps, and are favoring boycotts.

Ever wonder what internalized homophobia looks like? Exhibit A: Stefano Gabbana – https://t.co/oyam7qStLf — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) January 6, 2017

Now, gay designer Stefano Gabbana, half of the design team known as Dolce & Gabbana, says he doesn’t want to be referred to as gay, is stepping back into the crosshairs again after struggling through years with tax problems and incidents involving homophobic statements by praising Melania Trump’s dress on Instagram, according to the Advocate.

“#DGWoman”

It didn’t take long before people added posts below the picture, suggesting that Dolce & Gabbana, two gay men, were willing to sell out for money.

“Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed, how much more money do u need?!?”

This struck a nerve with Gabbana, who wasn’t angry at being called greedy, but annoyed at being called gay.

“Dont call me gay please!! Im a man!!! Who I love its my private life!!!”

Dolce & Gabbana seem pleased to dress Melania Trump, but other prominent designers, including Joseph Altuzarra, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs have said they have no interest in seeing Melania Trump in their clothes.

Huffington Post said that just last year, it was Stefano Gabbana’s partner, Domenico Dolce of Dolce & Gabbana that found himself on the wrong side of an anti-gay situation, when he opposed gay adoption and IVF when he gave the quotes “we oppose gay adoptions” and “the only family is the traditional one.”

He was also critical of the children born using IVF.

“You are born to a mother and a father, or at least that’s how it should be. I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented uterus, semen chosen from a catalog.”

Many joined together for a boycott of Dolce & Gabbana, including Sir Elton John. But Dolce & Gabbana initially defended the comments.

“We talked about our way of seeing reality, but it was never our intention to judge other people’s choices. We do believe in freedom and love.”

But soon after that comment, both designers claim they had thought better of their comments, and backpedaled.

“I’ve done some soul-searching. I’ve talked to Stefano a lot about this. I realized my words were inappropriate, and I apologize.”

Stefano Gabbana defends his decision to dress Melania Trump after Instagram backlash: https://t.co/FII03MPZnj pic.twitter.com/55t7pXCEt9 — Harper's BAZAAR (@BAZAARAustralia) January 5, 2017

The two claim they realized that they knew little or nothing about IVF, and realized that their comments were in a sense saying ugly things about people’s children.

“They are just kids. You don’t need labels, baby labels. I think everybody chooses for themselves. I don’t know everything about IVF, but I love it when people are happy. It’s like medicine. Science has been put on the table to help people.”

Do you think that it’s right that people boycott Dolce & Gabbana for siding with the Trump administration?

