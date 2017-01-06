‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt’s Plea Brings Steffy To Tears — Liam Feels He’s Losing Her, And Pushes Ridge To Rush His Plan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on Friday, January 6 on the CBS daytime drama. Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) emotional plea for another chance brings Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) to tears. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam (Scott Clifton) starts to panic as he feels Steffy slipping away from him. He urges Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to rush his plan to rid Quinn (Rena Sofer) from their lives for good. It looks like a great Bold and the Beautiful ahead.

Wyatt’s Plea Brings Steffy To Tears

According to the Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, January 6, Wyatt begs Steffy to give him one more chance. He gives her a heartfelt and emotional plea by telling Steffy that they are good for each other. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he says that with his mother Quinn and her grandfather, Eric (John McCook) behind them, they can’t fail. It is evident that his speech moved Steffy, but what about her love for Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will tell him that nothing has changed for her, and she still loves and plans to marry Liam. She will likely tell Wyatt that she cares about him, but she is in love with Liam and cannot break her promise to him, again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest this news will crush Wyatt, but he will understand.

Liam Worries He’s Losing Steffy

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Liam will tell Ridge that he can feel Steffy slipping away from him and urge him to fast-track his plan to get Quinn out of their lives. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge will tell Liam that things are about to change after his “talk” with his dad. Apparently, Eric said to bring “proof” that Quinn isn’t the woman he thinks she is, and if he can prove it, he will oust Quinn from the Forrester family.

Who is your Favorite Male Character out of these two? #BoldandBeautiful

RT For: #Liam Spencer

Like For #Wyatt Spencer pic.twitter.com/C2b2uRmGhI — RT and Like Soaps (@RTandLikeSoaps) January 4, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam knows Quinn is brainwashing Eric to encourage Steffy to move out of his house. He will state that Eric has never been one to meddle in Steffy’s life, well until he married Quinn. He will suggest that his interference is all Quinn’s doing and wonders how long until Ridge’s plan to get rid of Quinn will be executed.

Ridge’s Plan To Get Rid Of Quinn Is Complicated

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge has a plan, but he’s still working out the details. Liam hopes whatever the plan is, it will work because he cannot bear to lose Steffy to Wyatt. He advises Ridge that Wyatt will pursue Steffy relentlessly as this is his last chance to pump the breaks on his divorce. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will tell him that they have to be very careful around Quinn because she is smart and calculating. Before they plan their move, they have to think about every angle she could make, before she actually makes it. Otherwise, their plan will not work. Liam worries that Quinn isn’t his priority, but Ridge assures him that is not the case.

It looks like the Bold and the Beautiful has a few exciting scenes coming up in the coming weeks. Quinn noted on Thursday’s show that she knew that Ridge is trying to trick her but could help but be flattered by the attention he is giving her.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Steffy will give her marriage to Wyatt another shot? Do you think Ridge can seduce Quinn and get her to betray Eric?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]