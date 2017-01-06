Brooklyn Nets Looking To Trade Brook Lopez: Which Team Has The Best Chance To Get Him?

The NBA season is fast approaching the trade deadline, and there is some indication that fans may be seeing a lot of movement. Some of the big names that are reportedly on the move are DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay.

While those two will make a big impact on whichever team acquires them, one big time center reportedly on the move is falling under the radar. That guy is Brook Lopez of the Brooklyn Nets, who is heavily rumored to be on the way out of his team before the trade deadline.

According to Nets Daily, Brooklyn has been shopping around Brook Lopez ever since the start of the season. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of teams who are interested in acquiring the services of Lopez.

It’s really a big wonder since Brook Lopez has been posting pretty good averages (20.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds). One theory is that the Brooklyn Nets are asking for too much for Brook Lopez.

Brook Lopez has even added some range to his game and could actually convert from the three-point line. This is a very important weapon for centers to have nowadays. Despite being a poor rebounder (as he had been most of his career), Lopez will offer a lot on the offensive side for other teams.

Rumor has it that the Brooklyn Nets have finally tempered their expectations of what they are going to get out of Lopez and have started to consider some offers more seriously. The Nets are currently at the bottom of the league and might have thought that they don’t have any choice but to release Brook to get some picks and pieces for a massive rebuild.

So, which teams are most likely going to land the services of Brook Lopez? Here are the best possible landing destinations for the talented center.

Portland Trailblazers

The blazers fall to the grizzlies in a close game 91-85. Damian Lillard scores 20 points, 4 assists #trailblazers #blazers #portland #ripcity A photo posted by Portland Trailblazers (@portlandtrailblazer) on Mar 6, 2013 at 10:58pm PST

The Portland Trailblazers are having an underwhelming 2016-2017 NBA season. Everyone thought that this team would break into the top part of the western conference this season. Currently, they are battling for the eighth spot and have been losing a handful of games.

It could be time for a change at Portland, and Brook Lopez might be a good fit there. Brook Lopez could provide Portland with a stronger inside presence, which is something that they lost when La Marcus Aldridge decided to be a Spur.

While this move won’t necessarily turn around Portland’s fortunes, it could very well be a good improvement. It would not hurt Portland to have a solid rim protector in the form of Brook Lopez.

Chicago Bulls

Vote Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler for the 2017 NBA All-Star game! Visit NBA.com/Vote (link in bio) to vote now! ????✅ A photo posted by Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:12am PST

The Chicago Bulls are the latest to be in the running to acquire Brook Lopez. According to Enstarz, the Bulls are interested in trading Taj Gibson and Rajon Rondo for Lopez. Recently, Chicago has been in the headlines as they seem to be having some trouble with the mercurial Rondo. Rumor has it that the Bulls are actively shopping around Rondo and have their eyes set on Brook Lopez.

This could work for the Bulls as Lopez will provide them another scoring option at the post. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade will have another solid pick-and-roll partner in Brook Lopez. Lopez will also provide them with a strong defensive presence inside. With Rajon Rondo almost certainly out, the Bulls will do fine by grabbing Brook.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are looking to unload their pricey power forward Greg Monroe. And if they do get Brook Lopez from the Nets, then they will receive a nice upgrade. Monroe is massively out of place from the speedy and long Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis Antetokuompo evolving into an NBA superstar, the Bucks will need more pieces to compliment him.

This is where Brook Lopez comes in. Lopez’ newfound ability to space the floor will perfectly compliment the Bucks’ offense. Lopez can also provide the Bucks a scoring option at the post as their offense can get stale at times.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the talent to rise in the East. And maybe, Brook Lopez may be the missing piece that they need.

[Featured Image by Nick Wass/AP Images]