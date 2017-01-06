Will Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Soon Divorce? He’s Spotted With Mystery Blonde

Ben Affleck was recently spotted out with a blonde mystery woman. Is he finally moving on from his marriage to Jennifer Garner?

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways years ago, rumors have continuously circulated which claim the former couple could reconcile. However, earlier this week, Affleck was seen walking with another woman, who appeared quite comfortable with the actor and held onto his arm as they enjoyed a sushi lunch and visit to a bookstore in Los Angeles.

“[Ben Affleck] dined with his companion at Sugarfish before strolling leisurely through the upmarket town,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on January 6. “Dressed casually in canvas shoes, grey trousers, and a bomber jacket, Ben looked to be a bit morose. While his blonde pal wore Converse All Stars, jeans, and a warm jumper for the date.”

Around the same time, Ben Affleck’s former partner, Jennifer Garner, was photographed with their youngest child, 4-year-old son Samuel, at the Brentwood Country Mart. After eating breakfast together, Garner and Samuel were seen making their way to their vehicle as they attempted to dodge the rare L.A. rain.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced they were parting ways on June 30, 2016 after 10 years of marriage and three children together, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple told E! News in a statement. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”

At the time of the announcement, a source told E! News that while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation one day after their 10-year wedding anniversary, they had actually been broken up since 10 months prior.

In the weeks that followed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce reveal, the couple traveled to the Bahamas with their children as rumors hit the web claiming Affleck had engaged in a relationship with their kids’ former nanny, Christine Ouzounian. As E! News revealed, Garner fired the nanny months prior after learning she had flown to Las Vegas on a private jet with Ben Affleck and Tom Brady.

In response to the rumors, however, Ben Affleck’s camp insisted there was no romance between himself and Ouzounian.

“It’s tabloid journalism hiding behind blind sources. It’s a shameful ploy to stay relevant for the magazine,” they claimed. “All allegations of a romantic relationship are baseless and untrue.”

While Jennifer Garner stayed quiet about the rumors for some time, she ultimately opened up about her husband’s alleged affair with Ouzounian, which has been deemed as “nannygate,” during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine in February of last year.

“Let me just tell you something,” Jennifer Garner said. “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Also during the interview, Jennifer Garner gushed over her “brilliant” husband and the love they shared.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” she said. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]