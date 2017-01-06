Jill Zarin’s Husband Fighting Cancer: How This ‘RHONY’ Star Is Celebrating Their Love

Jill Zarin announced late last year that her husband, Bobby Zarin, had been diagnosed with cancer once again. He was diagnosed when he was filming The Real Housewives of New York and Zarin took it personally when people reached out to her. It was his diagnosis that completely changed her friendship with Bethenny Frankel. Jill expected Frankel to be there for her and check in on Bobby, and while Bethenny did send him flowers, Jill made a huge deal about her doorman doing the same thing and Bethenny wasn’t doing enough.

According to a new Bravo report, Jill Zarin is now revealing that it is tough to deal with another cancer diagnosis, especially since things were going so well before. Jill had no idea that her husband’s cancer had returned or that he was even sick again. This past weekend, the couple attended Luann de Lesseps’ wedding in Palm Springs and it sounds like they needed the time away to think about something else.

And it sounds like Zarin and her husband are focusing on their lives together and everything they have built over the past many years. This week, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, as they have been married for 16 years. And rather than focus on the cancer fight ahead of them, Jill Zarin decided to focus on all the wonderful memories they had created together throughout the years.

#RHONY Star Luann De Lesseps NYE’s Wedding Reportedly Ruined By Former Co-star Jill Zarin https://t.co/CbpAoEuGcK pic.twitter.com/obJPuYCD3H — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 4, 2017

“Happy 16th wedding Anniversary to the most wonderful husband, father and friend in the world. I love you with all my [heart],” Jill Zarin wrote on Instagram in celebration of her husband who is currently fighting a second round of cancer, adding, “[W]e will get thru this and be together forever.”

It was almost two months ago that Jill Zarin announced that her husband’s cancer had returned. And even though it was serious the first time around as they performed a surgery that cut his throat from ear to ear, Zarin is now revealing that the cancer has spread and can be found in many places this time around. And it is almost too much for her to talk about.

“Together they will perform gamma knife radiation to eradicate the brain tumors caused by the thyroid cancer spreading north of his shoulders. I can’t even say the word,” Jill Zarin previously told PEOPLE magazine when she revealed that her husband’s cancer had returned, adding, “If it wasn’t for that routine checkup, it could have been too late by the time we would have found it.”

Jill and her husband appear to be thankful for the friends they have surrounding them this time around, as they are leaning on them for support. And it sounds like Zarin is staying on top of what her husband is about to go through, as she knows that new drugs are coming onto the market that could possibly help him get better.

Here’s Why Thyroid Cancer Can Be So Difficult To Detect: ‘Real Housewives’ star Jill Zarin’s husband is… https://t.co/HnJeCTMnus #Health pic.twitter.com/JxyCVVaPQO — Ultimate FITNESS (@DKPostings) December 14, 2016

“We are so grateful to have so many loving friends and family reach out to us during this very scary time in our lives. You have to live to live,” Jill told PEOPLE when she first learned that the cancer had returned, adding, “There are new drugs being approved, and we all have to survive long enough to get them.”

No word on whether Bethenny Frankel has reached out to Jill Zarin after learning that Bobby Zarin has been diagnosed with cancer once again. The two were once close friends, but they struggled to get along before Bethenny left The Real Housewives of New York. During their last lunch, they agreed to be civil with one another, but it sounds like distance may have worked best for them.

