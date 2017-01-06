WWE News: WWE Determined To Make WrestleMania 33 Main Event Great After Watching Wrestle Kingdom 11 Main Event

At Wrestle Kingdom 11, NJPW’s biggest show of the year, we saw an amazing match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and it seems that WWE officials watched the match very carefully. New Japan wanted to make a mark with Wrestle Kingdom 11. While they did have some predictable booking through the night, the last two matches could already be impossible to top by any promotion this year.

Okada and Omega are two of the best wrestlers on the planet, and no one really knew who was going to win the match. The drama, the moves, strikes, tables, etc. were there when it came to their match at Wrestle Kingdom 11. If you have not seen the match, you should. WWE surely did, and it seems that it made quite an impression on them.

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE officials who watched the match between Okada and Omega are now more determined than ever to make the WrestleMania 33 match great. This is never a bad thing to see from the WWE. Obviously, New Japan puts out amazing content, and they have some of the best wrestlers in the world, but so does the WWE.

In order to make the WrestleMania 33 main event great, the WWE must have the right people and the right storyline in place for the match. You can use just about anyone you want in WWE to make a match work. However, not many wrestlers can put on a match on the level of Omega and Okada. However, there are at least three people who can do that and may even be able to come close to topping it.

The storyline involves John Cena, AJ Styles, and The Undertaker. The way to make the match happen is pretty simple. Of course, this is all speculation about a match that, as of now, is not written in for the WrestleMania main event. It involves risky character and direction changes, but it would be THE story of 2017 if WWE ever wanted to go through with it.

The best way to make any main event legitimate is by adding the best wrestler in the world to the match, and that person is AJ Styles. Before that can happen, however, you need to have AJ Styles face off with John Cena at The Royal Rumble this month. The two are already set to fight over the WWE World Title at the event where Cena will be going after his 16th World Title win.

This would tie Cena with the legendary Ric Flair if he were to win his 16th World Title. After all the crap John Cena has thrown AJ Styles’ way in 2016 and 2017, despite losing to him on three different occasions, Styles has to prove yet again that he is better. Even if Cena does win, he would still be the victor of one match out of three. It does not even matter how Styles did it, but he did beat him clean at WWE SummerSlam, and no one can dispute that win for anything.

The best way to do the storyline is still to have John Cena act as he does now. He has been talking a lot of crap despite not having the right to say a word to the opponent that he has never beaten. He wants people to “recognize” because he is John Cena, dang it! WWE should have him lose to AJ at The Royal Rumble PPV. Cena would start 2017 off with a loss, and Styles would prove for the fourth time that he is definitively better than Cena.

WWE would then need to have Cena snap and attack AJ from behind. He would then perform an Attitude Adjustment to AJ. He would go out of the ring and grab a chair to beat the champ down in the ring repeatedly. Afterward, he would do yet another AA to Styles, this time through the announce table. The announcers would not know what to think about the ordeal as they will try and play it off as Cena trying to pay AJ back for what he did to John in 2016. This would be done for a reason.

Later that night, WWE would have The Undertaker win the Royal Rumble itself. On Tuesday night, Styles is not present, but Shane McMahon would come out to claim that what Cena did to AJ was clearly wrong, and Cena is suspended indefinitely. John would say that he is not going anywhere, and if the Commissioner wanted him gone, he would have to make him leave. Shane would come down to try and talk some sense into Cena before getting an AA from Cena.

This would be the official heel turn for John Cena. AJ would come back in 2 weeks, but Cena never misses a day. The whole time, the focus would be on AJ and Cena, but The Undertaker is still right there as the Rumble winner. WWE then realizes the best way to solve the problem would be to have John Cena face AJ Styles for the WWE World Title at WWE Elimination Chamber in a two out of three falls match.

The first fall would go to AJ Styles, the second to John Cena. The third would end up being a count out. This would not determine a winner, but The Undertaker would come out to tombstone them both at the end of the show. So the very next Tuesday, the decision would be made to have one last match between John Cena and AJ Styles to determine who would face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

John Cena and AJ Styles would fight on WWE SmackDown Live to find the true winner, but the two would do so in an Ironman match so that they had enough time to prove who was the best without any sort of issue coming up. The winner would be the one who got the last fall. WWE would never get the winner as both men would never get a fall over the other.

Tired of the ordeal, SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan states that The Undertaker will fight them both at WrestleMania 33. This would be a triple threat match for the WWE World Championship that could easily main event the show with nothing coming close to being capable of following it. Obviously, the best thing to do would be to have The Undertaker win, since it may be his last match ever. He could retire the same night as champion. Afterward, WWE could put a tournament together to determine a new champion, which could end up being John Cena depending on if he is still around then and not filming something.

This entire storyline involves a lot of back and forth with AJ Styles and John Cena, as well as appearances by The Undertaker throughout. It involves a very capable heel turn by John Cena and a proving ground time for AJ Styles. Meanwhile, the final match would happen at the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 33, and it would be the last match for the Deadman. Honestly, this would be the best way to top or at least come close to outshining Omega vs. Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

