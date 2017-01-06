Donald Trump Slams ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Host Arnold Schwarzenegger For Ratings; How Did The Governor Respond?

Donald Trump went off on the new host of Celebrity Apprentice Arnold Schwarzenegger for the ratings being so low on the season’s premiere. How did the governor respond to the President-elect’s taunts?

Donald Trump has turned on his replacement host for Celebrity Apprentice, according to Fox News. The President-elect tweeted that Schwarzenegger’s version of Celebrity Apprentice is nothing compared to his run as the show’s host, even referring to himself as a “ratings machine.”

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…” “…being a movie star- and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Donald Trump’s stab at Schwarzenegger comes just days after the premiere of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice on Saturday night.

Donald Trump is still an executive producer on the show.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said back in October that he would not be voting for Donald Trump. The Governor called it a choice of “your country over your party.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, aka The Governor, responded with a tweet on Friday.

“There’s nothing more imporatnt that the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump.

The Celebrity Apprentice host seemed to be telling the President-elect to focus on getting ready for his new job as the President of the United States instead of television ratings.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Arnold then pinned a tweet from last November, the day after the presidential election, where he spoke about the same Lincoln speech.

I've been thinking a lot about this quote from President Lincoln. We are not enemies. We are all Americans. pic.twitter.com/3bUlXGyAew — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 10, 2016

Back when it was announced that Donald Trump would remain a producer on Celebrity Apprentice, Trump tweeted that he would have “NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for the fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!”

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Donald Trump Tears Toyota Apart On Twitter For Planning Factory In Mexico

Oprah Is Too ‘Smart’ To Talk About Donald Trump

According to Variety,Celebrity Apprentice debut with 4.93 million viewers, which is down 43 percent from Donald Trump’s last premiere in 2015.

The series’ premiere did have some competition as ESPN’s Rose Bowl ran over an hour late and the new season of “The Bachelor” aired on ABC at the same time.

As well as calling out Schwarzenegger, President-elect Donald Trump aired out a long list of grievances on Twitter by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Trump claimed that his border wall will be paid for by Mexico… eventually. He says that U.S. taxpayers would pay for the initial construction of the “Great Wall,” but that Mexico would later be forced to refund the United States.

He also said that his supporters have an unmatched “passion,” unlike those for Hillary Clinton. He also urged people to come out for the inauguration, which he said would be a “great show.”

Hillary and the Dems were never going to beat the PASSION of my voters. They saw what was happening in the last two weeks before the…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Donald Trump will also be receiving a highly anticipated briefing on the subject of Russian intervention into the U.S. election on Friday. This is an issue that has disturbed politicians on both sides because it pertains to sensitive national security breaches, according to The Washinton Post.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Win McNamee /Staff/ Getty Images]