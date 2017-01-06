Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian Cheated On Him, Discusses Whitney Houston Death With Stacy Francis On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Ray J is currently featured on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., where he wasted no time discussing his relationships with both Kim Kardashian and Whitney Houston. Less than 24 hours into his newest reality TV gig, Ray J already made claims that Kim K. cheated on him. He also opened up about Whitney Houston’s tragic death with singer Stacy Francis, who was among the last people to see Whitney before she died.

When the topic of his relationship with the reality star came up, Ray was quick to drop a few details about dating Kanye West’s wife. It turns out that Kim isn’t a saint like she’d like everyone to believe, and he claims that she cheated on him just as much as he cheated on her around the time their famous sex tape was leaked to the world.

It has been more than a decade since Ray J and Kim Kardashian broke up, but he seems to remember it like it was yesterday. Ray and Stacy Francis began chatting about his three-year relationship with Kim before she hit it big on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

When he was asked if Kim had really been in love with him, according to Entertainment Tonight, he responded, “Nah, but she was a player though.”

Stacy, who is close friends with Ray J’s sister Brandy, tried to take up for Kim and argue that she really took that relationship seriously.

“She was not a player,” Francis said. “She was crying her eyes out over you.”

As if his conversation about Kim Kardashian wasn’t enough, Ray J also brought up another former girlfriend. On Thursday night, in the Celebrity Big Brother confessional, the “Sexy Can I” singer recalled the tragedy that was Whitney Houston’s death.

In an emotional moment, Ray J confessed that he carries a lot of guilt for what happened to Whitney. He said that he has talked to Stacy Francis about the events that led to Whitney’s death and that she, too, carries a lot of guilt. It was Stacy who had a very highly publicized blow-out with Whitney.

“Stacy and I we had a conversation about what happened with Whitney Houston before she passed,” Ray J said. “‘I never talk about it but it was something I felt she wanted to talk about and it was the right time so we talked briefly about it and I told them how I felt, how I blame myself on a lot of stuff.”

WATCH: ‘Ray J threw me under the bus’ Stacy FUMES over Whitney Houston row in tonight’s #CBB https://t.co/OFp8lxsR0J pic.twitter.com/H4z5qNdjnS — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 4, 2017

“I just had to talk about it for a minute and then I just got up off it as I don’t like to get emotional, I’m not an emotional kind of person,” Ray J continued. “I don’t like taking myself back there so I caught some flashes and I don’t feel well but I’m OK, I think it was needed.I never really talked to no one about it.”

Prior to Ray J’s confessional, he and Stacy talked about the huge blowout that Stacy and Whitney had right before her death. Ray blamed himself for a lot of things and Stacy consoled him, and she was quick to let him know that it wasn’t his fault. On Wednesday, Stacy also questioned Ray J for not standing up for her after Whitney Houston’s untimely death.

“Ray J threw me under the bus,” Stacy said. “When people in America tried to make me out to be something I wasn’t, he never stood up for me. I want to know why he never said anything.”

According to the Daily Mail, Stacy Francis’ fallout with Whitney Houston happened just two days before the singer’s death. When Whitney was getting ready to exit the stage after a performance, she saw Stacy and Ray J chatting and became enraged. When she confronted Stacy, things got physical, and the two women had to be separated.

With Ray J and Stacy Francis on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, it looks like a lot of celeb secrets could get spilled. Ray already talked about his two most famous relationships within one day of the show airing. Will you be tuning into the U.K. reality show to see what other information Ray J and Stacy might spill during their time on the show?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]