Kelly Bensimon Slammed For Her Appearance At Luann de Lesseps’ Wedding

Kelly Bensimon seems to be cursed when it comes to her time on The Real Housewives of New York. Even though she had a flourishing career before joining the famous reality show, people seem to remember her for having a breakdown during a cast trip. Plus, Kelly didn’t exactly get along with Bethenny Frankel during filming, which didn’t help her. While she tried to explain that they were just two different people, she made it seem like she felt she was much better than Bethenny, which resulted in fans disliking her attitude. Even though it has been years since she appeared on the show, Bensimon can’t seem to escape people’s rude comments about her life.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Bensimon is now revealing that she understands why people judge her, especially if they only rely on what they have seen on The Real Housewives of New York. Of course, much of Kelly’s life wasn’t shown on the show, including her relationship with her ex-husband, and even her life with her children in detail. Plus, Bensimon didn’t share much about her work as a designer or a model.

This weekend, Kelly Bensimon was invited to Luann de Lesseps’ New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Springs, and she was more than eager to go. She joined other past stars of the show, including Jill Zarin. And since Jill was tweeting pictures from the event, people saw what they were all wearing. And as it turns out, Kelly’s dress didn’t really sit well with one follower, who slammed the former model’s appearance.

“Jill, U, Cynthia & Dorinda look gorgeous. I feel sorry for Kelly. Tacky,” one person wrote to Kelly Bensimon, who replied with, “Yikees. I’ll let Dolce and Gabbana know my dress was tacky. It was a beautiful event. Celebrate love. I’ll judge the clothing.”

When the follower quickly apologized for making such a rude and unnecessary comment about Kelly Bensimon’s clothing, the former reality star replied with, “All good. I get why people criticize me after being on #RHONY. In real life, I make it a point to empower women.”

Of course, Bensimon could have handled this situation in many ways, including ignoring such a hurtful comment. But Kelly decided to forgive and forget the harsh remark about her dress, sharing instead that she chooses to encourage and empower women.

This isn’t the first time that Kelly has faced some harsh comments over something she has said or done. Just a few months ago, when the country learned that Donald Trump would be the next president, Kelly faced some harsh comments because she revealed that she understood why people from the midwest would vote for Trump.

“You can be nice and get attention, too. I’m not a real housewife. I’m a single mother raising kids in America. How can I help you?” Kelly Bensimon replied to various people who reached out to her around the time of the election, as she tried to come to terms with people’s decision to vote for Donald Trump.

She added that she comes from the midwest and understands the mentality from people there, according to Twitter.

Sadly, people didn’t really take her comment about her helping them as she had hoped. The following day, she revealed that she would be changing her Twitter habits.

“Tweeters. I had some very bad news. I will not be tweeting unless Its work oriented. I’m happy I was here for you during your time of fear,” Kelly Bensimon later tweeted after getting plenty of harsh tweets from Real Housewives of New York viewers, who just couldn’t hold back their thoughts about her from the show.

What do you think of Kelly Bensimon’s haters? Are you surprised that she’s still getting so many harsh comments?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]