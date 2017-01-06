Lee Dong Wook: New Facts Revealed About ‘Goblin’s’ Grim Reaper In Recent Interview

Lee Dong Wook stars as the Grim Reaper on tvN’s Goblin, and the role has been making him more popular than ever.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, some fans have said that it’s the chemistry or between Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook’s characters that makes Goblin such a popular K-drama.

According to Soompi, Dong Wook recently gave a tell-all interview on V Live, where he shared lots of previously unknown information about himself.

he looks so good.. I can’t breathe now.. pic.twitter.com/6slljqwWNp — Lee Dong Wook Pics (@dongwookpics) January 6, 2017

Read on to learn more about the enigmatic Lee Dong Wook.

Why His Lips Are So Red

Many fans have noticed that one of Lee Dong Wook’s most desirable features is his red lips. During the interview, he was asked the secret behind the alluring color. According to Lee, it’s all natural.

“I used to wipe my lips to show people, but… they’ve just been naturally red ever since I was born,” he said.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

‘Goblin’ K-Drama Scores Highest Ratings Yet After Back Hug Scene In Episode 9 — Gong Yoo And Lee Dong Wook Become Fashion Icons

‘Goblin’ Episode 11 Pushes Grim Reaper Actor Lee Dong Wook To The Spotlight

Lee Dong Wook Fought Hard For ‘Goblin’ Role As Grim Reaper, K-Drama Writer Kim Eun Sook Rejected Him Multiple Times [Spoilers]

The 8 Best Korean Dramas of 2016: ‘Descendants Of The Sun,’ ‘W,’ ‘Moonlight Drawn By Clouds’ And More

He Enjoys Doing “Nothing” In His Free Time

During the interview, Lee Dong Wook admitted that he doesn’t really do much when he isn’t working. He also doesn’t have much in the way of hobbies.

“My real hobby is to do nothing, but… watching movies by myself, listening to music… that’s it,” he said.

He also admitted to enjoying playing games on his phone, sleeping, and eating snacks during his free time.

He Says He’s Good At Household chores But Often Eats Alone

Dong Wook said he has no problems with doing household chores, which, along with his other attractive attributes, makes him good husband material. He also pretty much confirmed that he’s single when he said that he often eats alone.

“Cleaning, laundry, dishes, cooking. If I put my mind to it I’m good at it,” he said. “But… even if I do cook, I eat alone, so I don’t cook often.”

What He Likes The Most About Goblin’s Grim Reaper Role

Lee Dong Wook admitted that out of all the characters he’s played in the past, he couldn’t think of any that he particularly liked or disliked. But he does like the Grim Reaper character, though.

The role, he said, allows him to show a side of himself that K-drama fans may not have been familiar with.

When asked what’s the most “charming” part of the Grim Reaper character, Dong Wook said he likes that there’s more to the character than meets the eye.

“I think the most charming part of the grim reaper is that he appears cold when he’s working, but he’s actually got a warm heart,” he said. “Personally, I like the warm side of the grim reaper more. His cute charm.”

jealous much? pic.twitter.com/iUEnr42jjl — Lee Dong Wook Pics (@dongwookpics) January 6, 2017

he looks so good.. I can’t breathe now.. pic.twitter.com/6slljqwWNp — Lee Dong Wook Pics (@dongwookpics) January 6, 2017

Lee Dong Wook made his acting debut in 1999. As My Drama List notes, he has become known for playing the leading man from his work in Korean dramas like My Girl, La Dolce Vita, and Scent of a Woman.

Goblin airs on Fridays and Saturdays on tvN, but you can watch it online on Viki or Drama Fever.

[Featured Image by tvN]