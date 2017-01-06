Karrueche Tran: Emmy Award Winner Slaps Down Soulja Boy And Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran is an Emmy Award winner. In case you didn’t notice it has been quite a week for Tran. Actress and Model Tran, bagged a daytime Emmy Award on Sunday night as a producer for her digital series, The Bay. Karrueche was barely home from the Emmy Awards, before she managed to become embroiled in a “ridiculous” and “draining” social media beef. The verbal sparks were flying between Karrueche’s former boyfriend, Chris Brown and rapper Soulja Boy. Karrueche was pretty happy about her Emmy Award but not quite so amused with Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.

Aol say that Karrueche is a newcomer to the acting industry and warn that Tran “should not be underestiChris Bmated” because of her relative inexperience. Bagging an Emmy Award after only two-years in the business is a remarkable feat and Karrueche has packed a lot of experience into a short time-frame. Tran has already worked with acclaimed actors like Clifton Powell and Shawn Ashmore, and her Emmy Award for The Bay shows that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Karrueche has several “Best Dressed” awards and has even created a viral status YouTube channel. After her Emmy Award win Karrueche told Aol that winning an Emmy Award was “unreal” and a “blessing,” but admitted that she fell into acting by accident. Tran even revealed that her role in The Bay isn’t even the one she auditioned for.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor. It’s something that fell into my lap. I was at a point in my life where I was trying to figure out my next move.” “The Bay was one of my first auditions. I ended up not getting the original role I auditioned. But the director Gregori Martin liked me so he wanted to use me for a different role.” “It was so early in my career and he still saw something in me, and believed in me, and here I am with an Emmy! It’s a blessing.”

So, What’s With The Chris Brown And Soulja Boy Beef?

Karrueche Tran has every right to be happy with her daytime Emmy Award win, but what happened next is a clear indication of how things can easily go awry on social media. The beef between Soulja Boy and Chris brown began when the former “liked” one of Karrueche’s images of Instagram.

#Karrueche comments on this whole #SouljaBoy and #ChrisBrown feud #clapbackseason A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:31am PST

Chris Brown wasn’t impressed. Brown had an “on-off” relationship with Karrueche, and Tran broke up with Brown after it was revealed that he had a child behind her back. According to Yahoo News! Soulja Boy says that Brown called him out over his comment on Karrueche’s image, and that “Brown threatened to shoot him with the help of some gang members.” Brown then escalated matters by posting a video online of some gang members who told Soulja Boy to “watch his back.”

Things took a nasty turn for Karrueche when she slammed both Brown and Soulja Boy in an Instagram post.

“I just… okay.. First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?” “Leave the extra’d out, rah rah shi behind. This isn’t cool or funny.. it’s draining.. not just for me.. but everyone. There’s so much more out there in life then ‘twitter beefs.'”

Karrueche finished her post by saying that she was happy “walking into her apartment and seeing an Emmy Award with her name on it.” Tran added that she was happy “minding her own business.”

Perhaps predictably, for the ever-unpredictable Chris Brown, he lashed out with a series of Instagram posts full of sexual references and “slut shaming” messages.

Winning an Emmy Award, and being at the center of a social media beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy, will have ensured that Karrueche Tran has had a week to remember.

[Featured Image by Alexandra Wyman/Invision/Hennessy/AP]