‘Dance Moms’ Season 7 Spoilers: Nia Frazier Leads ‘Controversial’ Group Dance Inspired By ‘The Help’ In Episode 7 [Promo]

Dance Moms Season 7 returns with an all-new episode this Tuesday, January 10, with “The Fresno Curse.” According to the official synopsis and latest spoilers, Episode 7 will see ALDC try to break their long-standing losing streak in Fresno, California, by performing a “controversial” and “racially-charged” group dance lead by Nia Frazier.

As seen in the promo for Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 7, “The Fresno Curse,” the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company would be performing a routine inspired by the movie, The Help. The girls were divided into two teams: the maids and the socialites. Holly Frazier, Nia’s mom, did not seem too happy about the inspiration for the dance.

“It’s a very sensitive subject,” she told Abby.

Instead of backing down, Abby decided to make Nia Frazier take the lead on this week’s routine called, “Good Help is Hard to Find.”

“Nia, if this routine doesn’t win, that pressure’s on your shoulders,” Abby told the dancer.

why'd she have to leave me 🙁 A photo posted by Camryn N Bridges???? (@camrynbridges) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:43pm PST

This is not the first time that Abby Lee Miller put pressure on Nia Frazier to step up. In the last episode of Dance Moms Season 7, the ALDC coach gave the Slay singer her first solo in over a year. Abby even pitted Nia against newcomer Camryn Bridges. Holly said that Abby thinks that Nia and Camryn had to have a head-to-head. When of the moms asked why she thought that way, Holly claimed that it had something to do with the color of their skin.

“Because I think they are the two black kids on the team, that’s why. Honestly, that’s what I think. Does no one else see the obvious connection?”

Winning the solo is a really a big deal for Nia, not just because she’s up against Camryn, but she’s the only one among the junior elite team who has not won first place this season. Kendall Vertes, Brynn Rumfallo, and Kalani Hilliker all won first place when they competed last month.

Although Nia Frazer has been on Dance Moms since Season 1 and is the only remaining original elite team to date, Abby Lee Miller revealed that she would not hesitate to cut her off from the team if she ended up losing. The ALDC coach is willing to do anything to form her “Great Eight,” a group of skilled dancers who can do different types of routines and win first place.

“Nia has not done a solo in a long long time. Nia, you’re gonna go out there and win it or I’m afraid this is the end of our journey. I don’t think there’s a come back for you,” the ALDC coach warned.

What did you think of my solo last night?! A photo posted by Nia Sioux (@niasioux) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:25am PST

Holly, however, seemed unfazed by Abby’s threat. The Dance Moms star pointed out that she and Nia have been on the team far much longer than any of these girls have, especially Camryn, who only came in this season.

“Nia has been here since she was 3 years old. Almost as long as Camryn has been alive, Nia has been on this dance team. I’ve seen a lot of dance moms come and go, a lot of kids come and go, and I’m sure Camille and Camryn will come and go before I do.”

Nia was also determined to prove to everyone, especially Abby, that she is a good and capable dancer. The 15-year-old said that she wanted to show that she can act and dance at the same time. All her efforts eventually paid off, and her contemporary routine, “Getting Away with Murder,” won first place overall in Dream Dance Challenge.

Dance Moms Season 7 Episode 7 airs Tuesday, January 10 on Lifetime. Watch the promo for “The Fresno Curse” below.

[Featured Image by John Salangsang/Invision/AP Images]