MLB Trade Rumors: Brandon Phillips Blocks Trade From Cincinnati Reds Again

MLB trade rumors reveal that Brandon Phillips blocked another attempt by the Cincinnati Reds to deal him away. If the story is true, this would be the second straight season where Phillips has blocked a trade the Reds had agreed to with another franchise. A report by MLB analyst Jim Bowden states that this time a deal was in place between the Reds and Atlanta Braves, but Phillips used his full no-trade clause to bring it to a crashing halt.

Due to his current contract, Phillips has the right to veto any deal that the front office in Cincinnati agrees to with another franchise. In most instances like this, a team would go to its player to find out if he is willing to be traded before negotiations even begin. In an attempt to cut salary and clear a roster spot for highly-touted prospect Jose Peraza, the Reds are apparently willing to try anything. Thus far, the plan to move on from Phillips hasn’t worked out very well.

These MLB trade rumors are very similar to when the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals were negotiating to make a deal last year. Brandon Phillips decided that he would rather remain with the Reds than go to Washington, making the odd choice to stay with a non-contending franchise. Now, Phillips is a year older and still a member of a Reds team that is in full rebuilding mode. Keep in mind that this is a Reds franchise past the point of moving on from Phillips and may do anything to help facilitate a trade.

Last season for the Reds, Phillips made 584 plate appearances over 141 games. He posted 46 extra-base hits, 64 RBIs, 74 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, and a 0.291 batting average. Phillips rarely walks, accounting for just 18 last year and posting a 0.320 on-base percentage as a result. His OPS of 0.736 was right on par with his career averages, and he played nearly every game at second base for the Reds. Now, Phillips will enter the final year of his contract with the Reds and is in line to make $14 million for the 2017 MLB season.

While Brandon Phillips has won four Gold Glove Awards and has been on three National League All-Star teams, his overall WAR has never really been in line with his salary from the Cincinnati Reds. Over each of the last six MLB seasons, Phillips has made at least $10 million with the Reds. This will be his seventh season of more than $10 million in Major League Baseball, but he may be holding out for further favors within that contract. It isn’t quite clear why he has refused to be traded from the Reds so far, but that is his right within the contract.

It’s very interesting that the Atlanta Braves are pushing to acquire Phillips, as this would be yet another veteran piece to help the team compete in the short-term. Last year, it appeared that the Braves were going into a fire sale, but promoted several key prospects toward the end of the regular season. Adding Phillips to the mix would certainly be another step toward competing for a playoff spot this season, rather than waiting for all the young players on the roster to become fully developed.

If the Cincinnati Reds are really intent on getting a deal done with the Atlanta Braves, the front office will likely approach Brandon Phillips and his agent to see what it would take to facilitate a trade. No matter how those negotiations go, it is already assumed that the Reds would have to pay a large piece of his salary just to get the Braves to make a deal. This isn’t the end of these recent MLB trade rumors because Phillips still hasn’t talked to the media yet, and it is clear the Reds are working hard to have him gone before Spring Training begins.

[Featured Image by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images]