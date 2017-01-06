Save Medicare: Bernie Sanders To Lead Nationwide Pre-Inauguration Protest Rallies

In an interview with Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced plans for nationwide protest rallies against the Republican’s latest anti-healthcare agenda. The protest events, scheduled to take place just days before Trump takes office, will focus on the on-going effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the recent attempts by the GOP to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

“On January 15, for the first time in the modern history of the Democratic Party, Democrats are going to be organizing rallies all across this country in opposition to the Republican budget, which calls for throwing 30 million people off of health care, taking their insurance away, privatizing Medicare, making massive cuts in Medicaid, and at the same time giving tax breaks to the wealthy.”

In typical Sanders fashion, the Vermont senator is encouraging local activism for the January 15 “Our First Stand: Save Health Care” protest rallies, calling on elected leaders to mobilize their constituents at home as opposed to gathering at the nation’s capital.

“We’re asking U.S. senators, members of the House, labor unions, environmental groups, senior groups, ordinary people to come together and tell the Republican Party that their priorities are absolutely backwards.”

Sanders, a longtime advocate of single-payer healthcare, has been recently reminding the American people of Trump’s campaign promises not to cut Medicare, Medicaid, or Social Security. According to the Inquisitr, Sanders has drawn attention to the issue using a variety of methods, including petitions, interviews, letters, and even a giant printout of a Trump tweet.

Mr. Trump must make it clear that he will keep his word and veto any legislation that cuts Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. pic.twitter.com/CsqkHCBaNc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 5, 2017

By calling on the president-elect to keep his promises, Sanders has found common ground with Trump supporters on this topic, as Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security are issues that a majority of both Democratic and Republican voters agree on.

Mr. Trump: You told the American people that you would NOT cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. Keep your promises. pic.twitter.com/cDtICdLUjG — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 30, 2016

Along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sanders warned in a letter last month that Republicans would attempt to gut the Affordable Care Act and privatize Medicare using a fast-track budget tool. This dismantling of the healthcare system goes against the campaign promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, who vowed to the American people that he would not touch the popular safety net programs.

“Millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump after he promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. He must be held to his promises and should veto any legislation which cuts these vital and necessary health programs.”

Tim Fernholz at Quartz weighed in on the matter, noting that the Independent senator was at the helm of the first Democratic uprising against the incoming Trump administration.

“Democrats are planning their first major gesture of opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency, and Bernie Sanders is leading the charge.”

According to a spokesperson, left-over donations from Sanders’ presidential campaign will be used to organize the protest rallies. As the Daily Beast pointed out, this is in stark contrast to the way that the Clinton campaign spent their remaining campaign funds – by splurging on a fancy party for millionaire donors.

On January 9, Sanders is scheduled to participate in a CNN town hall, where he will discuss the upcoming protest events as well as the broader Democratic strategy going forward.

To find or organize your local January 15 “Our First Stand: Save Health Care” protest rally, visit the Our Revolution event page, join your local Bernie Facebook page or subscribe to the Political Revolution subreddit.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]