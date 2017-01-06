Scheana Shay Divorcing: How ‘Pump Rules’ Is Cleaning Up Her List Of Friends

Scheana Shay was super excited to get married to Mike Shay a few years ago and she agreed to have her wedding filmed for Vanderpump Rules. But just a few years later, that happiness appears to have fizzled away. Shay announced late last year that she was filing for divorce from her husband, Mike Shay, after rumors that he had run away, had no money and was starting to hang out with his old crowd again. For a while, Mike struggled with drugs and alcohol, which was something Scheana was devastated about.

According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she’s cleaning up her life and that includes deleting people and memories from her phone and social media. That’s not to say she went on a deletion spree to remove her estranged husband from her life, as she is indeed still friends with him. In fact, she recently paid for him to go home to Michigan for the holidays so he could be surrounded by friends and family for Christmas. But maybe Shay is referring to Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney when she talks about deleting people and memories from her life.

“Do you ever just go thru your insta/FB and delete a bunch of old sh*t or bad memories? That felt good,” Scheana Shay revealed on Twitter, to which one of her followers wrote back, “lol no facebook use to have a myspace, do u ever go thru ur phone and delete numbers? now that feels good.”

“We play this game called “txt or delete” So, you scroll w/o looking til someone says stop and then you have to txt or delete that person!” Scheana explained to the follower about how she cleans up her list of friends and deletes bad memories from her life.

And it sounds like people can relate to Scheana when it comes to deleting people from their lives. One person pointed out that it is annoying when you expect people to be there for you and then they are too busy to reply to text messages. While Scheana didn’t explain why she was deleting people, she did reveal that it felt good. And maybe she can relate to her followers’ frustrations over their own friends.

“Drives me batty when people say they are too busy to text ya back, whatev. Then I’m too busy for u! why do u have a phone then. lol U know if someone loves u and they are deleted they will send u a text eventually,” another person chimed in, hinting that Scheana Shay should delete anyone who doesn’t give her the time of day to text her back when she needs something.

It was just a few months ago that Shay announced that she was divorcing her husband. One can imagine that it wasn’t a rushed decision, as the two may have grown apart over the past couple of months. They released a joint statement and have been somewhat silent since then.

@scheanamarie is this even the same person? The extensions seem to lengthen each show #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/oQwZ5HRq5u — Blurred Visionary (@MichaelRizer) December 27, 2016

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the divorce statement read from Scheana Shay and her estranged husband, Mike, according to Bravo.

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continues.

What do you think of Scheana Shay’s decision to delete people and memories from her life? Who do you think she’s talking about?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Gran Centenario Tequila]