‘Days Of Our Lives’: LeAnn Hunley On Anna’s Return, Wants To Kill Stefano DiMera, Anna And Marlena Arrested In Prague On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans found out a few months ago that LeAnn Hunley was reprising her role as Anna. What can viewers expect from the soap opera character? Well, it turns out there will be a lot of suspense, surprises, and drama. The actress opened up about her return, Anna wanting to kill Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo), and she along with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) get arrested while in Prague.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Stop reading if you don’t want to know the details about what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Anna’s return to Days Of Our Lives will be aired in just a few days. However, she won’t pop up in Salem as fans expected. Instead, she will be in Prague searching for Stefano DiMera. She will come across some familiar faces while there, too. According to an interview in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Anna blames Stefano for Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. She wants him to understand the pain she has been feeling and is determined to locate him. Once she does, Anna plans on killing Stefano.

“She thinks that Stefano was responsible for killing Tony. She wants somebody to pay for the loss of the one man that really meant something to her. That is embodied by Stefano. Anna can’t get past Tony’s death; she is heartbroken over his death and doesn’t think she will ever have that kind of love again. It’s a loop that Anna has gotten stuck in. She needs Stefano to be sorry and understand what she has been living with all these years.”

Her quest brings Anna to Prague, where Marlena Evans, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) have traveled. The four are also on the hunt for Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives.

At one point, Marlena thinks she sees a man that looks like Stefano. Somebody fires a gun at the man, and Marlena chases them, only to find out that the shooter is Anna. According to the interview, a police officer arrives at the scene, sees the gun, and arrests Marlena and Anna on Days Of Our Lives.

This is where Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin (Austin Peck) come in. They are also in Prague and come to the women’s rescue. Carrie and Austin get Marlena and Anna out of jail. After hearing that Anna wants to kill Stefano, Carrie is worried.

“Carrie knows that her mother is a little off-center. She wants to bring Anna with her and Austin to their home in Switzerland.”

However, Anna isn’t sticking around. While Carrie and Austin work everything out, Anna sneaks off.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, other Days Of Our Lives spoilers include the news that Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) soon joining the others in Prague. Executive producer Ken Corday teased that there will still be time for romance for Steve and Kayla. For those wondering if Paul and Sonny will get back together, it certainly sounds like it. They will also have some romantic scenes on DOOL.

It isn’t known what exactly is going to happen with Stefano DiMera on Days Of Our Lives, especially since Joseph Mascolo died last month. Based on cast interviews, it sounds like he might have filmed a few scenes prior to his death. Fans certainly hope so because recasting a soap opera giant like Stefano just wouldn’t be right.

What do you think is going to happen with Anna on Days Of Our Lives? Will she and the others find Stefano DiMera? Is he really alive and living in Prague? If they do locate him, what is going to happen next on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Toby Canham/Getty Images]