Moniece Slaughter Responds To Nia Riley And Lil Fizz Dating Rumors

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Moniece Slaughter had a surprising response to Nia Riley and Lil Fizz dating rumors. The reality TV star, who recently trolled Rich Dollaz on Love and Hip Hop: New York, took to Twitter to say the following.

“I just woke up to mayhem lolol she’s still my bestie folks & my BD still the homie & she’s even more of my sister wife now!”

????????????.. #NiaRiley #LilFizz #LHHH A photo posted by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:45am PST

#MonieceSlaughter ain't tripping off of #NiaRiley and #LilFizz's possible new found relationship A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

It looks like Moniece is cool with Lil Fizz and Nia Riley dating, but the drama may heat up when the next season of LHHH returns. In the last season of the series, Moniece asked Fizz for a donation so that she can have another child. While she was not interested in a relationship with him, Moniece is not interested in having a child with another man.

Merry Xmas ❤???? @moniece_slaughter #firstchristmas #mylove #DTK #monieceslaughter A photo posted by AD (@diggthekicks) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:13pm PST

Moniece announced last year that she is in a relationship with a woman. While recovering from her breast augmentation surgery about four months ago, Moniece confirmed the status of her relationship with an Instagram post that stated the following.

“AAAAWWWWWW I love her. I was pouting because I want what I want when I want it. She’s been right by my side and she’s been my biggest lesson and an even bigger blessing. I’m learning that I can’t rush love or expect someone to feel what I feel as deeply as I do. Or at the same time as I do. She remembered in general conversation that i’d mentioned these are my favorite flowers and my favorite color. So this was how she asked me. And I love it because it was so thoughtful and so simple and this all I want. Time. Attention. Emotional awareness. And simplicity. Because it requires thought. I’m officially off the market.”

Soulja Boy had a heated break-up with his on-and-off ex-girlfriend Nia Riley. The “Crank That” rapper hasn’t had time to respond to the Fizz and Nia rumors as he is preparing for a boxing match with Chris Brown. However, no one will be surprised if Soulja threatens Fizz with the draco.

Soulja Boy will not be returning to Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood. The rapper claimed the reality show is “too ratchet” and that his brand is too big for the show. However, Jasmine Brand reported that Soulja was fired from the show for threatening Nia Riley with a gun.

“That was the last straw. What he did was irresponsible, dangerous and producers considered that a threat. His behavior got him fired,” Jasmine Brand reports.

“That’s not the brand that VH1 nor the franchise wants to have. They had to fire him. If anything had happened to Nia, they would have felt partially responsible for not intervening.”

Soulja Boy denies being fired from the show and announced that he will have a reality TV show of his own.

Neither Lil Fizz nor Nia has denied the dating rumors. Nikki Mudarris broke up with Fizz in the last season of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood because he was living with Moniece. She went on to date Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree, but that relationship also ended because she was seeing Rosa Acosta at the same time. She claimed she could not give Lil Fizz the attention he needed in their relationship and that they were not a match. Nikki said they connected because they were both publicly cheated on.

Nia Riley has not been linked to anyone since breaking up with Soulja Boy, and Fizz has been keeping a low profile when it comes to dating. While the dating rumors have yet to be confirmed, it is likely that Nia and Fizz have hit things off.

