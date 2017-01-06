Kailyn Lowry Wishing For Her Mother After Horrible ‘Teen Mom’ Rumor Shocks Her Fans

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has kept a low profile when it comes to her divorce from Javi Marroquin. It’s no secret that Lowry really didn’t want people’s opinions involved in her divorce drama, and she tried to respect Marroquin, who was serving overseas. And on Teen Mom, it is obvious that she’s trying to keep the peace for the sake of their son, Lincoln, and Javi’s relationship with her first-born son, Isaac. And while Teen Mom fans may not know everything that’s going on between Kailyn and Javi, it isn’t hard to see that the split wasn’t exactly peaceful and amicable.

According to a new tweet, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that it has been a rough couple of days, especially since she had learned about a new rumor about her marriage. Of course, Kailyn’s marriage has been plagued by cheating rumors, as Javi shared a picture of him sleeping in the same bed as another woman while serving overseas last year. In addition, the Teen Mom star herself was accused of cheating on Marroquin. But this week, Kailyn learned about a new rumor that hit home. It was about her miscarriage, and she tweeted that she wished she had a mother she could rely on.

“It’s times like this I wish I had a mom to call and ask for a specific homemade dinner and I could eat my feelings,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, hinting that she wishes she had someone who she could turn to when things got tough.

That makes sense considering she’s facing some of the harshest and meanest rumors about her divorce these days as Teen Mom is back on the air.

It’s no secret that Lowry doesn’t have a great relationship with her mother. During the early episodes of Teen Mom, Kailyn revealed that her mother had essentially abandoned her and chosen her boyfriends and alcohol over her. These days, her mother has tried to see her grandchildren, but one can imagine that Lowry has some trust issues with her. This week, the Teen Mom star decided to break her silence when she heard the rumor about her marriage, as it was simply so hurtful that she had to say something.

“That is honestly the worst thing I’ve ever read about myself. So hurtful and untrue…. what a theory,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted, to which another person clarified to the many curious followers, “[The rumor] said she had an affair and aborted the baby when she really miscarried Javi’s baby.”

Of course, this rumor is completely outrageous, as Kailyn and Javi suffered the miscarriage when he was living in Delaware before he was deployed. This was showcased on Teen Mom. Back then, they may have bickered, but they didn’t have any issues with cheating. And Lowry opened up about her miscarriage in her blog on her personal website. At no point did she ever hint that she had an abortion and that she had gotten pregnant with another man.

“There was nothing specific or dramatic that ended my marriage. There were problems for a very long time, things that we swept under the rug to try to keep our family together. What happened? I woke up. I decided my boys deserved to see their mom happy and witness a relationship based on love, not tolerance. If I couldn’t give them that example of a marriage, I’d rather wait until I could and focus on becoming the best mother and person I could be in the meantime,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her personal website back in August to inform her Teen Mom fans about the situation.

“My MISCARRIAGE, let me repeat that, MISCARRIAGE (since some apparently know the inner workings of my uterus and said I had an abortion) just added to the problems in my marriage/soon to be divorce when I had no support through the grieving process. I had blame, anger, and shame but no support,” she continued on her website in an effort to justify why she was filing for divorce.

How do you think Kailyn Lowry is handling this heartbreaking rumor considering she doesn’t have a mother to turn to for help and comfort?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]