Ed Sheeran New Music: Two New Songs From The Singer Prompts #WelcomeBackEd Hashtag On Twitter

When Ed Sheeran delivers new music, he does it right. The British singer-songwriter, best known for “Thinking Out Loud,” is cleansing our palates from the recent news of John Mayer’s upcoming new album of schlock that no one wanted, and delivering two new songs that are sure to please even the most discerning of rock fans.

According to Rolling Stone, the Ed Sheeran new music that dropped today features not one, but two, new tracks from his forthcoming third album. The first track is called “Castle on the Hill” and was written and produced by Sheeran and Benny Blanco.

The second track is called “Shape of You” and features the gorgeous lyrics that we’ve come to know — and love — Ed Sheeran for.

Because the singer-songwriter took a year-long break from social media — to, as he said, “travel the world and catch up on all the things I missed” — his return to the platforms, with these two new songs no less, prompted so much positive comment that the hashtag #WelcomeBackEd became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter within minutes of Ed’s new songs making their debut.

This Ed Sheeran new music, according to the Belfast Telegraph, also prompts the return of the 25-year-old to the public eye, with plenty of “war stories” to tell about his time in self-imposed exile.

For example, at a party not long ago, Princess Beatrice pretended to “knight” Ed Sheeran with a ceremonial sword. Instead, she ended up cutting him on the face, leaving him with a facial scar that made him feel “rugged.”

“Do you like it? I think it’s quite rugged. I have been telling people that it was James Blunt [that cut me], trying to get his pop career back. He’s been telling me to say that. I’m not being mean.”

Sheeran also said that, in his time away, he “forgot” all of the lyrics to his most popular songs, and that he’ll have to “relearn” everything before he goes on tour. However, he certainly had a good time for himself, including going on a cruise ship that featured a Filipino crew that were all big fans of his work. Sheeran joked that he spent the entire trip “taking selfies” with the boat crew.

To promote his new music, Ed Sheeran recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his music, his adventures, and Taylor Swift. And though his new album doesn’t have an official release date, Sheeran plans to get some training in before he starts promoting the album in full, because he’s been removed from so many things for so long.

“I did a magazine interview and realized after it that I’d said loads of stuff that was not good to say. And I was like, ‘Should I have media training?’ because I’ve been away for a while. I have an addictive personality, you can see from the tattoos. So my New Year’s resolution was to get off social media.”

As for Taylor Swift, Sheeran said he got her official seal of approval when he told her that he was about to release new music.

“I’m very confident in my stuff. It’s a different lane that I’m going in at the moment. I spoke to [Taylor] yesterday… I just got capital letters on an email saying, ‘OMG so excited for what you’ve got tomorrow.'”

Swift even took to her Instagram page to promote the Ed Sheeran new music to her legion of devotees.

