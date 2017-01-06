Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Going Through A ‘Difficult Time’ In Their Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have put up a united front in recent weeks, but according to a new report, they are in a fragile state.

Following a dinner date and trip to Oklahoma, a source has suggested that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship isn’t exactly perfect.

“Kanye and Kim are still in that very polite stage after a blowup,” a source told People Magazine, via a report by Cosmopolitan on January 5. “They’re getting along better, but it’s still a difficult time… He might as well be talking to a stranger.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were last seen together when they returned home from Oklahoma after traveling to Oklahoma City, where the rapper’s mother, Donda, who died in 2007, is buried.

Kim Kardashian was faced with a rough few months at the end of last year after she was robbed at gunpoint of millions of dollars worth of jewelry while staying in Paris with a friend. In the months that followed, Kim Kardashian took a step back from the spotlight and was rarely seen in public. Meanwhile, she kept her social media activity to a minimum.

“Taking time off after the robbery has really changed [Kim Kardashian]. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatized to deal with anything but her kids,” a source explained to People Magazine on January 6.

As Kim Kardashian recovered from the terrifying ordeal, she and her children, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, enjoyed quiet time with their family and friends before Kardashian was dealt yet another blow when her husband was suddenly hospitalized in Los Angeles. As fans will recall, West suffered a mental breakdown in late November and spent several days in a hospital in Los Angeles after the incident.

While living her life away from the spotlight has been a far cry from what fans have seen from Kardashian in the past, the People Magazine source has revealed that the reality star actually enjoys the slower pace of her new life.

“As time went on, she realized that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids,” the source continued. “[Kim Kardashian] thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have stayed silent in regard to the ongoing divorce rumors for the past few months and days ago, they spent time as a family in Oklahoma City and Chicago.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kanye visited Donda’s grave this week,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on January 4. “It is the first time North and Saint visited their grandma. It was important for Kanye to take the kids to his mother’s grave. Kanye wasn’t able to go during the anniversary because of he was on tour, and then his heath spiraled.”

“He hasn’t been able to travel to Chicago since the anniversary [of her passing], so the fact he was able to go now, and with his family, meant a lot to him,” the source continued. “He was thrilled to be able to bring the kids to see his mom.”

As for Kanye West’s health, the source went on to reveal that the rapper was doing really well as he continued to spend time with his family. That said, West has been under medical care since his breakdown and is reportedly continuing to seek help for his mental struggles for the sake of Kim Kardashian and their kids.

No word yet on when Kim Kardashian and her family will return to E! for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]