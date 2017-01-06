‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Slams Both Andi And Kaitlyn, Says He’s ‘Very Thankful’ They Picked Josh And Shawn

Controversial new Bachelor Nick Viall threw some serious shade in the direction of former Bachelorettes Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe this week, telling Ryan Seacrest that he was “very thankful” the women picked other men and suggesting that he’d “dodged a bullet,” according to Refinery 29..

The 36-year-old former software salesman from Wisconsin seemed to be trying to play it coy during an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, saying repeatedly that he was “thankful” to the two Bachelorette contestants for choosing other men.

When Seacrest asked if Viall thought he and Andi could have ever worked together as a couple, the Bachelor star outwardly complimented the Atlanta-based attorney he once claimed to be in love with. His answer seemed to indicate that he is no longer a fan of Andi, though, who chose Josh Murray over him in her season of The Bachelorette.

“Uh… Andi’s a great young lady, and I couldn’t be more thankful that she picked Josh.”

Viall’s comment was followed by laughter and “oohs” from Seacrest and his co-host. When Seacrest continued with the interview and started to ask about Nick’s stint on Bachelor In Paradise, the new bachelor interrupted him to seemingly insult Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“The second time on The Bachelorette, Nick presented an engagement ring to Kaitlyn there, and that didn’t go right,” Ryan said, to which Nick agreed, “Yeah…”.

“And then the Bachelor In Paradise –” Ryan started, before getting cut off by Nick.

“More thankful that Kaitlyn picked Shawn.”

Viall jumped in with an added emphasis on the “more,” as Seacrest and his co-host both laughed at the Bachelor star’s apparent diss of his two exes.

“I like the vocal Nick Viall,” Ryan said.

When Viall tried to back pedal and repeat again that he was “just thankful,” Ryan said that he was also sarcastic and “it all works.”

Viall seems to be either loved or hated by Bachelor fans, and he continues to get heat for some of the decisions he made while he was a contestant on the two seasons of The Bachelorette. One Bachelor fan called in and confronted him for telling America that he and Andi had been intimate during the After the Final Rose special that aired at the end of her season. Nick admitted that was a mistake and said he did not make the same mistake on his season.

Nick had an awkward reunion with both of his former Bachelorette exes earlier in the week, People reported.

#TheBachelor Nick Viall reunites with ex-girlfriends Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe in 'awkward' sit down https://t.co/sY7oeFbpz0 pic.twitter.com/WbNIePy68s — People Magazine (@people) January 3, 2017

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s For the Right Reasons after-show special on Monday, Nick sat on a couch with former girlfriends Andi and Kaitlyn in what appeared to be an extremely uncomfortable scene.

“Well this is awkward for everyone but me,” Kimmel said, which led to mild laughter by the three exes.

“This is so awkward,” Andi answered with another uncomfortable laugh, “This is weird.”

On the after-show, Viall also thanked Kaitlyn and Andi for not picking him at the end of their Bachelorette seasons.

“You’re welcome,” both of the women replied, with laughs, “and thank YOU.”

All three of the Bachelor and Bachelorette exes claim to be on friendly terms now.

“We’ve run into each other. We’re friends… we’re friendly,” Viall has said. The three reality show veterans have been at many social events together and were guests at the January 2016 wedding of Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

Whether the women Nick rejects will ultimately be “very thankful” to be dumped by him remains to be seen. Tune in to The Bachelor 2017 Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT to find out.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]