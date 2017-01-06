‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Liz Sandoz’s Connection To Nick Viall Sparks Drama, How Long Will She Last?

Liz Sandoz is one of the bachelorettes competing for Nick Viall’s final rose on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, and her decision to go on the show has generated a lot of buzz. As viewers learned during the premiere, Liz was the maid of honor at Jade Roper’s wedding to Tanner Tolbert about a year ago, and she hooked up with Nick that night. The two of them didn’t have any further contact until she stepped out of the limousine at the mansion for Season 21, and now people are anxious for spoilers regarding what comes next.

As the latest Bachelor spoilers from TV Guide detail, during Episode 2, one of the ladies will be anxiously trying to hide the history she has with Nick Viall. This is clearly referencing Liz Sandoz, as none of the other bachelorettes have previous connections to the suitor. She may intend to keep her fellow bachelorettes from finding out that she previously met and slept with the lead, but spoilers hint that this isn’t going to stay under wraps for long.

Gossip guru Reality Steve is dishing out spoilers again this season, and he has already shared plenty about what comes next between Nick and Liz. His Bachelor spoilers detail that Sandoz will end up on a group date in Episode 2 that involves having the ladies stage fake break-ups with Viall at a place called the Museum of Broken Relationships. It seems that during Liz’s turn to do the fake split with the Bachelor star, things get a bit awkward since they have this past with one another.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers add that it will turn out that despite trying to keep this past connection a secret from most of the women, Liz will have opened up to fellow bachelorette Christen Whitney about what happened — or at least the fact that she had met Nick at Tanner and Jade’s wedding. Apparently, it will not take long for Christen to bring this up with Nick, and that brings trouble for Liz and her potential to score Viall’s final rose.

Bachelor spoilers reveal that later during the group date, Viall will pull Sandoz aside and end up eliminating her. As it happens, Whitney ends up getting the group date rose in the midst of all of this. Sandoz may have had sincere intentions in joining Season 21 to see if there really were sparks there with Viall, but he nips this one in the bud pretty quickly.

Viewers are definitely buzzing about Liz’s decision to pursue Nick this season on The Bachelor. She admitted that she turned down his request for her phone number after their night together, but according to her friend Jade, Sandoz tried to reach out to Viall after that to see if there was the potential for anything to develop.

Jade shared with Entertainment Tonight that Liz didn’t really do anything in terms of follow-up with Nick in the first months after the wedding hook-up. However, she says that Sandoz did reach out to Viall to invite him to a charity event in Kansas City and that he reportedly blew her off. Jade says that she is a bit disappointed in how the Bachelor star handled what is admittedly an awkward situation, and she teases spoilers revealing that Episode 2 will be a juicy one.

While Jade is defending her maid of honor, it seems that Nick disagrees a bit with her assessment of how things played out. He says that he wasn’t closed off to exploring the possibilities with Sandoz, and he says that he was anxious to give her the benefit of the doubt. Viall shared with E! News that he will sit down with Sandoz in Episode 2 to talk through the awkward situation, and he teases Bachelor spoilers that things get intense pretty quickly.

Just how much will the other bachelorettes learn about the wedding hook-up that Nick and Liz had? What will viewers think of the way that Viall eliminates Sandoz during Episode 2 if the spoilers are accurate? ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season continues on Monday, January 9 as Nick Viall and Liz Sandoz address this awkward situation — and he apparently sends her packing.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]