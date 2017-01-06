Stassi Schroeder On Bullies: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Changes Her Tune After Suicidal Tweet

Stassi Schroeder decided to return to Vanderpump Rules this season, because she kept breaking up with her boyfriend, Patrick. It was clear that she wanted some support from her friends, as she was emotional about not being able to work things out with him. One day, everything was fine and the next day they would be fighting about something. But Schroeder probably didn’t expect to get labeled a mean girl on Vanderpump Rules for her comments about Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. Things got so bad with cyber bullies that she recently tweeted that she was suicidal and crying over the comments she received from viewers.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now changing her tune a bit. While she was crying and sad a few weeks ago, it sounds like Stassi has found her confidence once again and is now reminding people that her bad behavior is entertaining for some people. If it wasn’t for her behavior, there wouldn’t be a successful reality show called Vanderpump Rules. In other words, people should be happy for her bad behavior.

“Dear ppl who cyber bully reality ‘villains’, your favorite shows would be canceled if everyone sat around holding hands. You’re welcome,” Stassi Schroeder revealed on Twitter this week, clearly changing her tune from just a few weeks ago.

“She’s probably blowing married tall greys so she can get space range rovers” –???????? @stassi and drop the mic, best line ever #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/p7XAiZLEyv — J (@californguy) January 3, 2017

It’s no secret that Schroeder has an opinionated attitude, and she didn’t hold back when she learned that Scheana Shay had apologized to Lala Kent for whatever hurtful things she had said to her about her relationships and so forth. Stassi wanted her to stay strong and didn’t want her friend to apologize for anything. It sounds like Schroeder wanted to be as mean as possible, even if it caused pain and hurt to her co-star. And when Vanderpump Rules fans saw this play out on the show, they decided to tweet her to remind her of how horrible she was.

“I thought I was thick skinned & tough. I’m not. I’m having a mental/emotional/everything breakdown. Please everyone stop,” Stassi Schroeder tweeted a few weeks ago after she came across as a very mean person on Vanderpump Rules, according to Radar Online, adding in a now-deleted tweet, “Suicidal thanks to you tweeters.”

It really sounded like Stassi was upset about how she came across on the show, including how people were changing their minds about her. While people initially thought that Kristen Doute was the crazy one on Vanderpump Rules, it sounds like they are starting to understand Kristen more and being more critical of Stassi Schroeder. And this is taking a toll on Stassi, as she is reportedly thinking about quitting the show.

“Stassi is not happy about how she was shown,” a source has told Radar Online about how she was portrayed on the show, adding, “She’s not fully suicidal, but she’s taking a break from social media and asking her fans and haters to let her breathe.”

“Stassi doesn’t want to be labeled a ‘mean girl’ this season and the show is being edited to show her and Katie [Maloney] in more negative lights than others,” the source continued to Radar Online, adding, “Katie claims that the editing is unfair and nobody is letting them air what really went down.”

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder’s decision to speak out about how things went down on Vanderpump Rules? Are you surprised that Schroeder is now changing her tune, reminding her haters that it’s her kind of behavior that keeps the shows alive for people to watch?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]