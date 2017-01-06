Watch ‘Emerald City’ Via Live Streaming Online, Apps, TV And On Demand, What Time Does Show Air [Video]

Emerald City, NBC’s new Wizard of Oz inspired series, debuts tonight and viewers are sharing their excitement over the premiere on social media networks.

With an all-star cast and amazing graphics, Emerald City looks like it will be a huge success. If you’re not near a TV tonight, you can watch via NBC’s live stream. Emerald City airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. Check your local network for time and channel.

Emerald City debuts with a two-hour premiere consisting of two episodes “The Beast Forever” and “Prison of the Abject.” Following the premiere, Emerald City will air on Fridays with one-hour episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

You can watch Emerald City live streaming online at NBC Live and through official NBC apps. The series will be on-demand following the premiere. Check out the videos in the player above for sneak peeks and first looks at the new series.

The Emerald City cast includes many notable actors and actresses, including Joely Richardson as Glinda and Law and Order: Criminal Intent star Vincent D’Onofrio. The full Emerald City cast is as follows.

Adria Arjona as Dorothy Gale

Vincent D’Onofrio as the Wizard

Joely Richardson as Glinda

Ana Ularu as the Wicked Witch of the West

Florence Kasumba as the Wicked Witch of the East

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Lucas

Gerran Howell as Jack

Mido Hamada as Eamonn

Jordan Loughran as Tip

Check out these Emerald City cast photos from the official NBC website.

There’s a lot of buzz on Emerald City’s official Facebook page indicating how many viewers are excited to watch tonight’s premiere. Fans are tweeting with the hashtag #EmeraldCity and it’s possible the hashtag will trend during and after tonight’s premiere event. You can follow Emerald City on Twitter here.

Are you a good witch, or a bad witch? #EmeraldCity pic.twitter.com/i63ign97xC — Emerald City (@NBCEmeraldCity) November 23, 2016

Emerald City was rumored to debut in 2015, but due to inside conflict, the show heads brought in a new team and moved up the series to a 2017 premiere. Shaun Cassidy (The Hardy Boys Mysteries) serves as executive producer and has written two of the episodes. Ten episodes have been ordered and Tarsem Singh directs each one. Emerald City Season 1 consists of the following episodes.

Episode One: “The Beast Forever” (airs Jan. 6, 2017) Episode Two: “Prison of the Abject” (airs Jan. 6, 2017) Episode Three: “Mistress -New-Mistress (airs Jan 13, 2017) Episode Four: “Science and Magic” (airs Jan. 20, 2017) Episode Five: “Everybody Lies” (airs Jan. 27, 2017) Episode Six: “Beautiful Wickedness” (airs Feb. 3, 2017) Episode Seven: “They Came First” (airs Feb. 10, 2017) Episode Eight: “Lions in Winter” (airs Feb. 17, 2017) Episode Nine: “The Villain that Becomes” (airs Feb. 24, 2017) Episode Ten: “No Place Like Home” (airs March 3, 2017)

Emerald City has an official Tumblr page, is on Google Plus and shares photos on Instagram. The Instagram account has shared several artistic and beautiful photos from filming and the cast. You may see a few of those photos below.

NBC describes Emerald City’s plot as follows.

“Swept up into the eye of a tornado, 20-year-old Dorothy Gale (Adria Arjona) is transported to another world — a mystical land where an all-powerful ruler (Vincent D’Onofrio) governs over one kingdom, has outlawed magic, and faces not only the wrath of a growing cauldron of witches but a looming disaster brought on by a mythical force. Epic, romantic and fantastical, ‘Emerald City’ is an empowering tale of a young woman finding her true strength and identity even as she battles to bring a divided world together.”

The new approach to L. Frank Baum’s classic book series has drawn great interest, and many are excited to see how it differs from the classic Wizard of Oz movie. Are you going to watch Emerald City tonight? If you can’t access the NBC Live stream, you can watch it streaming live online through your cable or satellite television provider. Check with your television provider for live streaming TV channels on the web and through apps. Emerald City will be on-demand following the premiere through NBC and Hulu.

