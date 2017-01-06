‘Face Of Jesus’ Found On Mars: ‘Shroud Of Turin’ Image Carved By Tiny Aliens, UFO Enthusiast Claims

Photos from Mars have provided us with countless images of the rock-strewn and crater-pitted planet, but now an alien and UFO enthusiast has spotted what he believes is the face of Jesus — or at least a facial image that resembles the features found on the famed Shroud of Turin — carved into a rock.

The “face” isn’t the first that’s been discovered by hunters scouring NASA photos of Mars over the years, but it is the first purported to resemble the Christian messiah. What’s more, the man who found the “Jesus-like face” believes that it is evidence of ancient ruins left behind by a “tiny alien race.”

The Daily Express reported this week that alien enthusiast and UFO hunter Scott C. Waring spotted a rock “carving” on Mars he believes bears a strong resemblance to the face of Jesus. Posted on his blog, UFO Sightings Daily, the Jesus image was found with other “sculptures,” which Waring described as “mayan,” scattered amidst rocks on Mars. He wrote that the difficult-to-see carving looked “similar to the Shroud of Turin.”

“The face has rigid lines. The Jesus-like face below is difficult to see. It looks similar to the Shroud of Turin.”

The Shroud of Turin, for the uninitiated, is a venerated length of linen cloth that many followers of the Christian faith believe was used to wrap the body of Jesus Christ when he was entombed. Etched into its surface is the image that many believe is that of Jesus himself, although that has been a subject of debate since the shroud was first revealed. Efforts to have the Shroud of Turin dated have placed its origin in the 13th or 14th centuries (with the scientists’ findings given a 95 percent reliability rating), according to National Geographic, hundreds of years after Jesus Christ supposedly walked the Earth as a charismatic Jewish rabbi in Roman-ruled Judea. Christian historians and theologians, however, have taken issue with the dating methodology, and the shroud still stands as a holy relic for many of the Christian faithful.

Waring does not broach the controversy of the Shroud of Turin, nor does he spend any time debating the finding of Jesus’ face on Mars. He seems convinced that the carving of Jesus’ face and the sculptures that resemble Mayan runes are “more ancient ruins from the tiny alien race that lived in this area of Mars.” After taking note of the strange images, he vents a bit of frustration with the archaeological establishment, who he thinks ignores the evidence of aliens and their possible influence on human history.

“Its clear that a very primitive civilization lived in this area of Mars long ago,” Waring wrote, “but its still unclear how thousands of archeologists around the world could not take a moment away from their books to spend a few minutes looking at such discoveries. These discoveries should change the entire way we see ourselves as humans. So many opportunities in human history that aliens could have and probably did influence.”

Waring and other alien (and UFO and conspiracy theory) enthusiasts like him shower the internet continually with findings of sculptures, artifacts, carvings, and other odd-appearing anomalies found on Mars (and other places, including deep space, the Moon, and on Earth itself), often taking the position that the discovery is proof or evidence of extant or extinct aliens. NASA, for its part, rarely takes the time to comment on the supposed findings, and when it does, the agency usually finds the anomaly a reflection, the result of equipment failure or glitches, or some natural phenomena. Objects thought to be artifacts and/or carvings/sculptures are almost always dismissed as rocks.

At present, NASA’s position on Mars is that there has as yet been found no empirical evidence to support the idea that life has ever existed on Mars. The search for alien life continues to be one of the agency’s key initiatives in exploring the Red Planet.

As the Express points out, those who often make discoveries in the abundant Mars photos experience the effects of pareidolia, which is a psychological phenomenon of pattern recognition where the brain finds familiar objects, like faces or animal shapes, in the textures and/or patterns found in, for example, clouds or, as in the case of Mr. Waring, the surface of Mars rocks.

It is also pointed out that “an over-active imagination” fuels Waring’s sightings, and he sees “what he wants to see,” according to NASA. Psychologists have a term for that as well: confirmation bias, or taking in only information that supports one’s preconceived notions.

Still, although the findings in many of the Mars photos might have far less fanciful explanations than being the ruins of long-dead alien civilizations or a carving of the face of Jesus (on Mars, of all places), without supporting data from an actual walkabout on the Red Planet or observations and tests done on these findings, like the Shroud of Turin, the evidence at hand will remain, at least in the eyes of the dedicated, worth debating.

[Featured Image by Diego Barbieri/Shutterstock]