Kim Richards Net Worth: Is She Getting Paid For Return To ‘RHOBH’ To Help Out Storylines?

Kim Richards is making a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as she’s invited to her sister’s game night. Of course, in the past years, game night hasn’t always gone according to plan, as Brandi Glanville caused some issues when she accused Kim of doing crystal meth in the bathroom. At the time, no one really knew that Richards was struggling with drug and alcohol problems, but Brandi knew that something was going on that wasn’t normal for Richards. The two ended up becoming great friends, as Kim distanced herself from the group of ladies, the show and even her own sister. But next week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards will make a return and it sounds like some people want answers.

According to a new tweet, Kim Richards hasn’t said anything about her return to the show, but it sounds like some people believe that Kim is only coming back so the other ladies have something to talk about. In other words, their primary storylines are all about Kim and her problems.

“Oh lord, Kyle is going down the BS Heather Dubrow “Terry Works too much” storyline… Girl bye! #RHOBH,” one person wrote after watching Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which another person replied, “Her fall back storyline Kim comes back next week.”

“Ugh, I’m glad to see Kim coming back but don’t want her to be everyone’s storyline again…,” a third person chimed in, while another replied, “probably why they’re bringing her back. No one has a story without her.”

Of course, Kim Richards decided to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the ladies traveled to Amsterdam. It was clear that she was still dealing with some issues, even though she said that her sobriety was very important to her. When the show was on a hiatus, Kim was arrested for disorderly conduct while under the influence and she was arrested a second time for shoplifting at Target. Nothing really made sense and Richards hasn’t talked about her arrests in public.

One can imagine that Kim will receive a paycheck from Bravo for her role on this season of the show. Kim Richards’ net worth is currently unknown, as there have been rumors that she hasn’t kept the money she made as a young actress. But maybe she’s returning to the show to help her get back on her feet after relapsing last year.

The preview for the upcoming episode, Kim Richards denies ever speaking negatively about Harry Hamlin, even though she insinuated that there was cheating in Lisa Rinna’s marriage. When Lisa hears her denials, she decides to question Kim about her arrests. And this is something Kyle doesn’t want to get involved in. In her blog for a previous season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle opened up about how the other ladies constantly talked about her sister and how she wished that the other ladies would stop bringing up her personal problems on the show.

I guess the thing I distrust the most about Kyle & Kim Richards’ relationship is everything is always Kim’s fault pic.twitter.com/XcpRP6okkZ — Livia Scott (@LiviaLove) December 18, 2016

“I was hoping to just catch up and have a nice night but the topic turned to my sister Kim immediately. I felt bombarded with the Kim questions. I am not my sister’s keeper and had no desire to discuss what was going on with her with two people that are not close to her or her friends. I love Eileen and Lisa, but it felt wrong. Plus it seemed they knew more than I did from looking at the internet. Watching Lisa Rinna speak against my sister Kim in her interview upset me. We all knew Kim was struggling, and it felt like she was kicking her when she was down. This is precisely why I didn’t want to discuss Kim with her at all,” Kyle wrote in her blog Bravo last season.

Are you surprised to see Kim Richards return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you think she’s coming back to help out the other ladies with their storylines?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]