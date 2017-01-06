Kate Beckinsale Sexy: New Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Her ‘Shape’ Cover Shoot Emerges [Video]

Underworld: Blood Wars star Kate Beckinsale is nothing if not sexy. And as the actress currently makes the press rounds to promote her starring role in the latest installment of the popular Underworld movie series, a new video emerges from behind the scenes of her cover photo shoot with Shape Magazine, and her milkshake brings all the boys to her yard!

The video, which was originally posted to her Instagram, shows that Kate Beckinsale is just as sexy as all her fanboys think she is. Beckinsale is shown in a black bikini top with white bikini shorts, and wearing silver lame’ heels.

But the actress was rather self-deprecating about her gorgeous appearance.

“BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover. Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman…Thanks @etienneortega and @italogregorio”

The video, which already has over 300,000 views, was littered with comments from appreciative fans who reminded her that not only was she beautiful, but that she had nothing to be embarrassed about. They also mentioned that they would be checking out Underworld: Blood Wars in theaters this weekend.

But because Kate Beckinsale is so sexy, she sometimes has a little bit of difficulty with getting taken seriously as an actress. And more’s the pity, according to the Ringer, who points out that Kate Beckinsale is a serious actress who has done a lot of critically acclaimed work, but thanks to her good looks and her role in the Underworld series, she isn’t taken as seriously as she should be.

But Beckinsale mentioned that it doesn’t bother her so much and that she’s deliberately eclectic in her choice of roles.

“In terms of movies, I’m not really a snob. I think there’s room of all kinds of movies, and really you’re getting different things out of going to see a popcorn action movie than you are as when you see a Tolstoy adaptation.”

The Ringer, however, is suggesting that the sexy Kate Beckinsale should be up for an Oscar nomination.

“After more than 20 years in movies, many of them popular, and without any real gaps in her career, the 43-year-old actress isn’t a bigger star. In the current Oscar conversation about Best Actress, after a year in which Beckinsale gave what was considered by many one of the season’s best performances (in Whit Stillman’s popular Love & Friendship), she is still generating no noise.”

Still, according to the Miami Herald, Kate Beckinsale knows she’s sexy, but she’s not taking anything for granted. In fact, she knows that she’s been very fortunate in her career — in a world where the latest fad goes out of style with just a tweet, and in an industry where an actress’s career can be over in a year, Beckinsale knows she has a lot to be thankful for.

“Those characters are so different. It’s terrifying to think of both of them at once in the same room [laughs]. What a pair. But another thing I feel really lucky about in my career is that I’ve been able to tiptoe back and forth between some fairly misfitting genres.”

Underworld: Blood Wars opens in theaters nationwide today. The film also stars Tobias Menzies and is directed by Anna Forester.

What do you think of the sexy Kate Beckinsale, and will you be checking out Underworld: Blood Wars this weekend?

