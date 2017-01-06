‘House Of Cards’ Season 5: Not Canceled, Air Date And Things To Expect

Season 5 of Netflix original House of Cards is expected to return this year and it is going to be the first season without the show’s creator and showrunner Beau Willimon. His departure from the series has sparked cancellation rumors with fans wondering if Netflix longest running original series is canceled.

There is no truth to the cancellation rumors. It was announced early last year that Beau Willimon is being replaced by Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese who joined the series in Season 3.

While an official air date for House of Cards Season 5 is yet to be announced, fans can expect the series to follow its usual schedule and have an air date sometime in February 2017. Every season, other than Season 4 aired in February. With Netflix adding more series to its original lineup, House of Cards Season 5 may come out early in February and mid-March 2017.

In Season 4 of House of Cards, the series introduced Will Conway, who is portrayed by Joel Kinnaman. The young Republican nominee serves as a competitor to Frank Underwood but proved to be less of a threat to the experienced Democrat as the season went on. Joel Kinnaman confirmed his return but also revealed that he may only film a few episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott are joining the political drama in Season 5 and will play major roles. Netflix is not revealing the nature of their roles and not giving much away in terms of the plot for season 5.

In Season 4 of House of Cards, Claire is having an affair with Yates and it is possible that Frank gets a companion of his own for comfort and to boost his political career. Fans can also expect Doug Stamper to continue his obsessive behavior and stalk the wife of the man who he essentially killed to save Underwood. Some fans suspect that Frank Underwood may die in House of Cards Season 5. With Clair Underwood securing the vice president position, she can easily plot to get rid of her husband. She also has her very own Doug Stamper in Leann Harvey, who is portrayed by Neve Campbell.

It is unclear at this point whether House of Cards Season 5 will address the tumultuous presidential elections that have allegations such as Russian hacking, fake news, and Trump. Kevin Spacey has stated in interviews that the series is usually already written and the similarities to the show and real life is coincidental.

With the showrunner out of the picture, many fans suspect that House of Cards Season 5 will be radically different or the plot will suffer due to a change in writers. Michael Kelly, who plays Doug Stamper spoke to Deadline about Beau Willimon leaving and the new co-showrunners:

“I had confidence in them that they would do the right thing, and they did. You know, they hired from within, and Frank and Melissa are incredible writers, and they kept the whole writing room. So, it doesn’t feel all that different, other than I really miss my good friend. But like I said, it’s only been a few days. So I don’t know. We’ll see. It’ll play out over the year.”

House of Cards‘ Remy Danton will not be returning in season 5, the character had an affair with Jackie Sharp and there is no information on how he is being written off the show. You can catch Mahershala Ali in season 1 of Luke Cage and the movie Moonlight.

