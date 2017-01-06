Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Sexy Bikini Body On Social Media

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her sexy bikini shots from the Bahamas.

Kourtney Kardashian has clearly been hitting the gym to keep her body in the best shape possible and she wants the world to see her in all her glory on Instagram.

Kourtney recently posted her sexy bikini photos of herself on Instagram, flaunting her tight toned body and sexy curves for the world to see. The sexy photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were taken while she was on holiday in the Bahamas.

The 37-year-old is featured wearing a pale purple bikini in one of the Instagram photos which also gave a nice glance at her gym-honed figure. The reality star flaunted her incredibly flat tummy and abs that are worthy of envy. She was seated on some wooden stairs while also rocking a pair of sunglasses and some golden jewelry on her neck and wrists. Kourtney seemed to be having quite a good time on the vacation and she captioned the photo with the words “Travel Diary: The Bahamas.”

The mother of three also posted another photo on Instagram featuring the same bikini she wore in the first photo but this time she was soaking up the sunshine next to a pool. The photo gave a lovely aerial view of Kourtney and her sexy curves in her bikini. The reality star did not have any makeup on but she clearly did not need any and instead decided to go with her natural beauty. Kourtney pulled her hair back, wore a black cap and a different pair of sunglasses to protect herself from the scorching sun as evident in a different photo, this time a selfie that she took.

Some of Kourtney’s other Instagram photos of her while in the Bahamas were taken by her friends Larsa Pippen and Isabela Rangel Grutman who had also accompanied her on her holiday getaway. None of the photos from the Bahamas trip feature Kourtney’s boyfriend Scott Disick or their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2. It is currently unclear whether it was just a “girls only” holiday meaning the rest of her family did not accompany her or whether they were present but enjoying themselves at a different location on the Island.

Kourtney definitely deserves props for keeping her body in such good shape despite having given birth to three children. Most women her age are not able to tone their bodies to that kind of shape but the 37-year-old Kardashian owes it to a lot of determination and hard work in the gym. There is no shortcut as her younger sister Khloe revealed during an interview with Health. She stated that Kourtney takes her workouts very seriously and she even described Kourtney as a “beast” when it comes to working out.

“I didn’t work out with Kourtney for so long, because I had always thought she was a baby, and I cannot work out with whiners.I’m a badass. But then I worked out with Kourtney, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s super badass, too. She’s a beast,” Khloe stated during the Health magazine interview.

The two sisters posted social media photos of themselves after a gym session. They have been giving each other some motivation. Khloe also boasts of a massive transformation and she also owes it to their effort in the gym. Kourtney has also been taking advantage of her incredible physique by going on many holiday trips. With a body like that, one might as well show it off after working so hard for it. That is clearly what Kourtney has been doing as evident by the sexy bikini shots from the Bahamas.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]