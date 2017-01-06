Is Kailyn Lowry Back Together With Javi Marroquin? ‘Teen Mom’ Hints At Baby No. 3

There might be hope for Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin after all. The Teen Mom 2 couple called it quits last year but it now sounds like Lowry might take Marroquin back. Will they rekindle their romance in the New Year?

The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Marroquin just ended his short relationship with Cassie Bucka. Marroquin started dating Bucka in December but later confirmed that their romance is over. Fans are now hoping that Marroquin wants to patch things up with Lowry and get their marriage back on track.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Marroquin shared.

“I don’t think she was ready… everything [came] at her at once.”

According to Radar Online, Marroquin always knew that his romance with Bucka wouldn’t work out. Even still, he is grateful for their time together and has nothing but good things say about her.

“She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy,” he explained.

“I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess. It just sucks cause [Javi and Kailyn’s son] Lincoln was starting to open up to her and asked about her. But I’ll take the bullet on that one.”

Given Marroquin’s kind words, it doesn’t sound like he dumped Bucka to get back with Lowry. While fans can still hold out hope for a reunion, Marroquin has an uphill battle if he wants to get back on Lowry’s good side.

In fact, the Teen Mom star blasted Marroquin on social media after he shared pictures of him and Bucka cuddling. “Remember guys, you have to blast your new relationship all over social media or it ain’t real,” Kailyn Lowry told her Twitter followers. “How many f**ks does Kail give tonight? Zero.”

Rumors of a potential reunion surfaced after Marroquin tweeted, “I know that I control my thoughts and I should stop reminiscing.” According to In Touch Weekly, the rumors increased after Lowry opened up about having more kids in the near future.

“If you met someone else and fell in love, would you have one more baby?” a fan asked Lowry on social media.

“I think so,” she answered.

This was a surprising answer from Lowry, who famously split from Marroquin because he wanted to have more kids. Lowry has one child with Marroquin, 3-year-old Lincoln, and one with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Isaac. Lowry originally didn’t want to have any more kids after experiencing a miscarriage with Marroquin.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lowry expressed interest in expanding the brood. This past summer, her friend Kristen hinted at a future pregnancy online, saying, “You’re going to have a third I know you are at some point — it’s for sure happening.”

“You’re so f**king happy in your life right now and I literally love seeing you this way,” she continued.

“It’s like you light up the room now that you’ve got a core group that supports you and motivates you and doesn’t put you down.”

Whether or not Lowry’s baby plans leads to a reconciliation with Marroquin is yet to be seen. According to Wet Paint, Lowry is content living a single life, so it might be a while before she starts dating again.

“No disrespect you guys but I’ve never gotten back together with an ex,” Lowry shared.

“[And] I think I’m meant to be single for a longgggg time.”

Fans can watch Kailyn Lowry in action when Teen Mom 2 continues Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]